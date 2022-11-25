Cher Says She and Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards 'Love Each Other' and Kiss 'Like Teenagers'

"He came after me," Cher revealed of how she and her new boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards, who is 40 years her junior, came to be a couple

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Published on November 25, 2022 03:03 PM
Cher Says She and AE Edwards 'Love Each Other' and Kiss 'Like Teenagers': 'Perfectly Matched'
Photo: joce zerojack/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Cher appears to be head-over-heels in her new romance.

The Grammy Award winner, 76, opened up about her relationship with Alexander "AE" Edwards over Thanksgiving with her 4 million Twitter followers after sharing a shirtless photo of her new boyfriend, 36, lounging around in his Calvins.

"A.E. Hanging [out]," Cher wrote with the photo on Wednesday.

In the replies, one follower asked advice on how to shoot her shot with a younger guy, to which Cher responded: "He's 36 & In End He Came after me, Till we met in the middle. He's Consistent one, I'm The Skittish one.

"We love each other…. LADIES NEVER GIVE UP. Neither One Wanted 2 Make LONG [airplane emoji]," she continued. "TRIP 2 Paris & Then PARIS WAS MAGIC, NEBI WANTED 2 C A.E [fire emoji] Grill, Must say he was different 4 Me."

When asked what quality she most admires about her new man, the Believe artist wrote: "He's Kind, Smart, Hilarious… & We [kiss emoji] Like Teenagers."

Cher also responded to one fan who called Edwards "so handsome," writing: "I DON'T GIVE MEN QUALITIES THEY DON'T POSSESS.

"IT'S A RECIPE 4 DISASTER. HE'S 'NOT' HIS TATS, HAIR COLOR, [diamond] GRILL. I [heart emoji] HIM BECAUSE HE WASN'T AFRAID. HE'S KIND, HILARIOUS, SMART, TALENTED, BEAUTIFUL. WE TALK & LAUGH," she continued. "WE R PERFECTLY MATCHED. DO I WISH I WAS YOUNGER, YAH, I'M NOT BOO F—N HOO."

Cher
Backgrid

The Burlesque star was first romantically linked earlier this month to the rapper and music exec — who shares 3-year-old son Slash Electric with ex Amber Rose — when they were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles.

She's taken to social media to defend their romance in a since-deleted tweet. "LOVE DOESN'T KNOW MATH, IT SEES [two heart emojis]," she wrote in a tweet captured by The Shade Room.

RELATED VIDEO: Cher, 76, Defends Relationship with 36-Year-Old Beau Alexander Edwards: 'Love Doesn't Know Math'

Cher was previously married to late musicians Sonny Bono and Gregg Allman, with whom she shares sons Chaz, 53, and Elijah, 46, respectively. She's also had high-profile relationships with the likes of Warren Beatty, Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise.

