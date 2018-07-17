Cher Reveals She Recorded an Entire Album of ABBA Covers

For her latest project, Cher decided to “Turn Back Time”!

The pop music icon, 72, revealed on Tuesday that she has recorded an album of ABBA covers. The news comes after Cher recorded the pop group’s hit “Fernando” for the ABBA-inspired musical sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

“After I did ‘Fernando,’ I thought: It would really be fun to do an album of ABBA songs, so I did,” Cher teased of the upcoming album in an interview with Today‘s Kathie Lee Gifford. “It’s not what you think of when you think of ABBA because I did it in a different way.”

Cher. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Cher also opened up about how she got involved with the sequel.

“I was a huge fan. I saw the musical on Broadway three times and was dancing in the aisles with everybody. And Ron Meyer — who was my agent, who’s the head of Universal — he called me up and said, ‘You’re doing Mamma Mia!‘ and hung up,” she said.

The music legend enjoyed her time working on the film, which stars Meryl Streep, Lily James and Amanda Seyfried; Cher plays Streep’s mother and Seyfried’s grandmother.

ABBA RB/Redferns

“This was one of the most extraordinary adventures of my life. Everyone was so gracious and they just loved me. Meryl was hiding when I was doing ‘Fernando,'” Cher revealed. “I never thought I would do many movies. I believe what belongs to you comes to you and I would have never thought this belonged to me, but obviously it did.”

Cher and Meryl Streep PA Images/INSTARimages

Over the years, Cher has dropped 25 studio albums. Her last release was Closer to the Truth, featuring the single “Woman’s World,” in 2013.

And Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, of course, is not her first movie musical. Most recently, she starred in 2010’s Golden Globe-nominated Burlesque alongside Christina Aguilera and Stanley Tucci.

The Cher Show, a new musical featuring Cher’s music, is now playing in Chicago and will open on Broadway in December.