Cher Postpones Tour Due to Coronavirus: 'I'm Heartbroken, But Health Comes First'

Cher is the latest musician to postpone her tour due to burgeoning safety concerns surrounding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Thursday afternoon, the music icon released a statement announcing that all concerts on the Here We Go Again Tour are postponed effective immediately — including a last-minute cancellation of the Oklahoma City show scheduled for Thursday night.

“I’m heartbroken, but the health of my fans and my touring family comes first,” Cher began in a statement. “The shows have been really special but, nothing is more important than everybody’s safety. I’m excited to see everyone when we’re back out on the road.”

Fans with current tickets can bring their stubs to the rescheduled dates and they will still be honored. For fans looking to keep their same seat locations, no further action is required. However, the Birmingham, Alabama show scheduled for Wednesday, March 18 will not be rescheduled due to venue renovations.

Cher

Fans with tickets to that show will receive credit card refunds within 7-10 days. Additionally, fans who no longer wish to attend future tour date concerts can receive a refund from their original point of purchase.

It was announced on Thursday that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is also postponed due to the virus. Earlier this week, news broke that Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and Stagecoach have been pushed to the fall. Coachella will now be held on Oct. 9-11 and Oct. 16-18 and Stagecoach will take place the weekend of Oct. 23.

The complete list of rescheduled dates for Cher’s Here We Go Again Tour is below: