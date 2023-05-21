Cher Marks Her 77th Birthday with Social Media Post About Age: 'When Will I Feel Old?'

Cher is asking the important questions.

On Saturday, the pop icon celebrated her 77th birthday on Twitter by looking for an answer to a pretty big question: "When will I feel old?"

"Ok, Will Someone 🙏🏼 PLEASE Tell me…..When Will I Feel OLD👶🏻," she wrote. "This is ridiculous."

Cher. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"I keep hearing these numbers, but I Honestly can't understand them. WHAT'S THE DEAL WITH #'s⁉️ I'm dyslexic & #'s Are hard 4 me."

Cher then continued her birthday post by showing gratitude to her fans. "Thank u for staying, I know it's been hard," she wrote. "Got to go work out. Twitter is harder for me than TweetBot."

Her tweet marked her first in nearly two months, but she's been keeping busy, as some of her time has been spent combining her professional and private life while working on music with her boyfriend, Alexander "A.E." Edwards.

"I'm going to England to make two albums," Cher told the E! News in March. "Some of the songs Alexander gave me, so I'm pretty excited about that. He's a producer and a writer and he does everything, so I'm happy about that."

Cher also explained that she had high hopes for her partner's work. "I think like any artist, when you've got something good, you're excited," she explained.

The "Believe" singer began dating Edwards, 36, in the fall of 2022 after meeting at Paris Fashion Week, and revealed during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show that she finds him to be "fabulous."

"On paper, it's kind of ridiculous," Cher said. "But in real life, we get along great. He's fabulous. And I don't give men qualities that they don't deserve."

Cher and Alexander "AE" Edwards. joce zerojack/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Back in November, Cher sent out a series of tweets about her relationship, implying to one follower that she wasn't bothered by their 40-year age gap.

"LOVE DOESN'T KNOW MATH, IT SEES ❤️ ❤️," Cher wrote in a since-deleted tweet captured by The Shade Room.

She also referenced a lesson she learned from Sogyal Rinpoche, the late Tibetan Buddhist teacher and best-selling author who died in 2019. "Rinpoche told me, 'Some people meet, others recognize,' " Cher wrote.

The pop superstar has also been busy putting her Malibu mansion back on the market for $75 million in April. She first listed her Italian Renaissance-style home for $85 million in October 2022, per The Wall Street Journal, but gave it a price cut at the top of the year.

The seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom, 13,126 sq. ft. home overlooks the Pacific Ocean and sits on 1.73 acres of land. It's listed by Robert Kass and Drew Fenton of Carolwood Estates.

Ahead of her home going on the market in October 2022, Cher told Architectural Digest, "This house has been one of the greatest passions of my life. I have enjoyed every moment of its creation and evolution, but now it's time to pass this magic on to others."