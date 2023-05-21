Cher Marks Her 77th Birthday with Social Media Post About Age: 'When Will I Feel Old?'

"I keep hearing these numbers, but I honestly can’t understand them," the iconic musician wrote on Twitter

By
Published on May 21, 2023 02:59 PM
Cher arrives at the NBC's "Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love" Birthday Special at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot
Cher. Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Cher is asking the important questions.

On Saturday, the pop icon celebrated her 77th birthday on Twitter by looking for an answer to a pretty big question: "When will I feel old?"

"Ok, Will Someone 🙏🏼 PLEASE Tell me…..When Will I Feel OLD👶🏻," she wrote. "This is ridiculous."

Cher attends the Los Angeles Special Screening of Searchlight Pictures' "Chevalier" at El Capitan Theatre
Cher. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"I keep hearing these numbers, but I Honestly can't understand them. WHAT'S THE DEAL WITH #'s⁉️ I'm dyslexic & #'s Are hard 4 me."

Cher then continued her birthday post by showing gratitude to her fans. "Thank u for staying, I know it's been hard," she wrote. "Got to go work out. Twitter is harder for me than TweetBot."

Her tweet marked her first in nearly two months, but she's been keeping busy, as some of her time has been spent combining her professional and private life while working on music with her boyfriend, Alexander "A.E." Edwards.

"I'm going to England to make two albums," Cher told the E! News in March. "Some of the songs Alexander gave me, so I'm pretty excited about that. He's a producer and a writer and he does everything, so I'm happy about that."

Cher also explained that she had high hopes for her partner's work. "I think like any artist, when you've got something good, you're excited," she explained.

The "Believe" singer began dating Edwards, 36, in the fall of 2022 after meeting at Paris Fashion Week, and revealed during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show that she finds him to be "fabulous."

"On paper, it's kind of ridiculous," Cher said. "But in real life, we get along great. He's fabulous. And I don't give men qualities that they don't deserve."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cher and Alexander Edwards are seen on November 02, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Cher and Alexander "AE" Edwards. joce zerojack/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Back in November, Cher sent out a series of tweets about her relationship, implying to one follower that she wasn't bothered by their 40-year age gap.

"LOVE DOESN'T KNOW MATH, IT SEES ❤️ ❤️," Cher wrote in a since-deleted tweet captured by The Shade Room.

She also referenced a lesson she learned from Sogyal Rinpoche, the late Tibetan Buddhist teacher and best-selling author who died in 2019. "Rinpoche told me, 'Some people meet, others recognize,' " Cher wrote.

The pop superstar has also been busy putting her Malibu mansion back on the market for $75 million in April. She first listed her Italian Renaissance-style home for $85 million in October 2022, per The Wall Street Journal, but gave it a price cut at the top of the year.

The seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom, 13,126 sq. ft. home overlooks the Pacific Ocean and sits on 1.73 acres of land. It's listed by Robert Kass and Drew Fenton of Carolwood Estates.

Ahead of her home going on the market in October 2022, Cher told Architectural Digest, "This house has been one of the greatest passions of my life. I have enjoyed every moment of its creation and evolution, but now it's time to pass this magic on to others."

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/CscLpmfJhAt/?hl=en. Ciara/Instagram; https://www.instagram.com/p/Csbhxg6LZOG/. Russell Wilson/Instagram
Ciara and Russell Wilson Celebrate Son Future On His 9th Birthday: 'You Are a Leader'
American singer and guitarist Kurt Cobain (1967 - 1994), performs with his group Nirvana at a taping of the television program 'MTV Unplugged,' New York, New York, Novemeber 18, 1993.
Kurt Cobain's Smashed, Nirvana Signed Fender Guitar Sells for Nearly $600,000 at Auction
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Raymond James Stadium on April 13, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.
Taylor Swift Says She's 'Never Been This Happy in All Aspects of My Life' During Eras Tour Stop
Kerry Washington Terry Goldwyn
Kerry Washington Posts Adorable Selfies with 'Scandal' Costar Tony Goldwyn's for His 63rd Birthday
Beyonce and Kendrick Lamar smile after performing onstage during the 16th annual BET Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 26, 2016. 2016 Bet Awards, Los Angeles, California, United States - 27 Jun 2016
Beyoncé Teams Up with Kendrick Lamar for a Surprise 'America Has a Problem' Remix
Kroy Bieramann attends Gucci Mane Black Tie Gala at St. Regis Atlanta on February 13, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia., Kim Zolciak Biermann at Casino Royale at Havana Club on November 2, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Kroy Biermann 'Is Not Invited' to Kim Zolciak-Biermann's 45th Birthday Celebration with Her Kids (Source)
Rachel Grae
Rachel Grae Recalls the Argument with Her Mom That Turned into the Song 'Daughter': Listen
THE MASKED SINGER: Medusa; Bishop Briggs attends the Environmental Media Association Awards Gala
'Masked Singer' Winner Bishop Briggs Says Medusa Costume Helped Her Find Postpartum Strength (Exclusive)
Meghan Linsey
Meghan Linsey Transforms 'Queer Eye''s Theme Song to Reflect New Orleans Influences for New Season
Andy Rourke attends the 61st Annual Grammy Nominee Celebration
Andy Rourke, The Smiths Bass Player, Dead at 59 from Pancreatic Cancer: 'A Kind and Beautiful Soul'
Bad Bunny performs on stage during his World's Hottest Tour at Hard Rock Stadium on August 12, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida
Bad Bunny Shares New Song 'WHERE SHE GOES' with a Cameo-Heavy Video: Watch
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox at the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch, New York, USA - 18 May 2023
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Spotted at 'SI Swimsuit' Cover Launch amid Relationship Issues 
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 28: G Flip attends the G'Day USA Arts Gala at Skirball Cultural Center on January 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
G Flip Shares 'Unbelievably Beautiful' Footage of Kids Explaining Non-Binary That Brought Them to Tears
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus Details Meeting Boyfriend Maxx Morando on a Date That Was 'Blind for Me and Not Really for Him'
Catelynn Lowell Posts Special Message for Daughter Carly's 14th Birthday: 'If She Only Knew'
'Teen Mom' 's Catelynn Lowell Posts Special Message for Daughter Carly's 14th Birthday: 'If She Only Knew'
THE MASKED SINGER: Macau; David Archuleta attends The Queerties 2023 Awards
David Archuleta Calls 'The Masked Singer' Experience 15 Years After 'American Idol' 'Healing' (Exclusive)