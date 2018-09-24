Feud Heating Up? Cher Shades Madonna by Revealing She Doesn't Want to Duet with Her

Don’t hold your breath for a Cher–Madonna collaboration.

During her recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Cher, 72, threw serious shade at the Material Girl, going out of her way to declare that did not want to do a duet with her fellow pop queen.

As Cher and DeGeneres played a game called “5 Second Rule,” Stephen “tWitch” Boss asked Cher, “Name three celebrities you’d want to do a duet with.”

Cher replied, “Oh, Adele, Pink, and, uh, um, not Madonna.”

After the crowd roared with surprise, DeGeneres shot back, “Alright, Miss Negative. He said, ‘You’d want to.’ It’s not who you wouldn’t want to.”

Cher answered, “I took a little license.”

Cher and Madonna, 60, have a rocky history. In 2012, Cher tweeted, “Wtf is mdna,” likely referring to Madonna’s 2012 album MDNA.

When a fan asked “Do you still hate madonna?” during a 2013 Reddit AMA, Cher replied, “I never hated her, I just thought she was a b—. Actually I quite respect her.”

The Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star continued, “Actually I think Madge might be one of the most amazing artists I’ve known. I don’t like everything she does, for sure, but she is always riding the crest of the wave. She always saw trends WAY before anyone else, and had great videos.”

She concluded, “So, besides saying ‘WTF if MDNA,’ I’m fine with it.”

That same year, Cher complimented Lady Gaga to USA Today by praising Madonna. “Gaga’s got ‘it,’ the way Madonna had ‘it,’ something that made you stop and go, ‘What’s that?'” she said. “It’s not just crazy clothes. Madonna had her ear to the ground and knew what was coming before anybody else.”

Madonna and Cher attend the rally at the Women's March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

In January 2017, the music legends met up at the Women’s March.