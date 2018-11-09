Iggy Azalea and Cher Both Concerned Their Homes Will Burn in California Wildfires: 'I'm Afraid'

Iggy Azalea and Cher‘s California homes are in harm’s way.

Although the two musicians appear to be safe from the relentless wildfires that continue to spread in Southern California, their homes might not be.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

“I am genuinely concerned about my home burning down,” the Australian rapper, 28, tweeted on Friday. “It’s right on the canyon in Calabasas and I can’t get home to any of my things right now.”

The Woolsey Fire, which is one of two wildfires currently burning through Southern California, has spread across 14,000 acres as of Friday, forcing thousands of residents to flee from their homes, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The blaze, which threatens residents in Calabasas, Hidden Hills and Malibu, is still 0 percent contained.

Another, the Hill Fire, has spread over 10,000 acres in the Newbury Park area — blocks away from the Thousand Oaks bar where 12 people were killed in a mass shooting on Wednesday.

Iam genuinely concerned about my home burning down it’s right on the canyon in calabasas and I can’t get home to any of my things right now. 😩🤞 — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) November 9, 2018

RELATED: Westworld Set Location Burned in One of the Wildfires Ravaging Southern California

Cher, 72, also expressed concern over the safety of her Malibu home on Friday.

“I’m worried about my house but there is nothing I can do,” the legendary singer wrote, adding that some of her friends’ homes had already been destroyed by the blaze.

“I can’t bear the thought of there being no Malibu I’ve had a house in Malibu since 1972,” she added, alongside a crying emoji.

In a series of separate tweets, the singer shared that she felt “afraid” and “kinda numb,” but that as much as she feared for her own property, her heart was also broken thinking of those who had lost far more.

I’m worried about my house🔥, but there is nothing I can do.

Friends houses have burned🙏🏻

I can’t bear the thought of there being no Malibu I’ve had a house in Malibu since 1972😭 — Cher (@cher) November 9, 2018

The blaze also damaged the old-fashioned Western town where many scenes from the HBO series Westworld have been filmed.

Other stars affected by the fires include Alyssa Milano, Rainn Wilson, Lady Gaga, and the Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian West told her fans that she had just flown back to her Hidden Hills property when she found out that Calabasas was under threat from the Woolsey Fire — and she only had one hour “to pack up and evacuate our home.”

Kourtney Kardashian fled for safety too, while siblings Khloé Kardashian and Rob Kardashian hunkered down together with their respective daughters, True Thompson, 6 months, and Dream Kardashian, who turns 2 on Saturday.

RELATED VIDEO: 27,000 People Told to Evacuate California Town of Paradise Due to Impending Wildfire

In addition to the two wildfires burning in Southern California, an intense brush fire broke out in Northern California, causing thousands to evacuate, according to The Weather Channel. It’s being called the “Camp Fire.”

On Friday, The Butte County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on Twitter stating that five people have been found dead in the town of Paradise.