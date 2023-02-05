Cher Holds Hands with Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards at Pre-Grammy Party

The couple was first romantically linked in November

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

Published on February 5, 2023 02:41 PM

Cher has a new red carpet date this Grammy Award weekend.

The Grammy winner and Hall of Fame inductee, 76, walked hand-in-hand with boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards on Saturday night, showing off their casual couple's style during a pre-Grammy party at Matsuhisa Beverly Hills.

For the outing, Cher donned a shimmering white Chrome Hearts jacket trimmed in black, layered over a sparkling top. She finished the look with a pair of gray trousers featuring black trim down the sides, black boots and a matching leather purse.

AE, 36, sported a brown Victor Victor letterman jacket over a tan shirt with black slacks; completing the ensemble with thin sunglasses, a flashy necklace and a pair of leather loafers hand-painted with a mountain view.

Cher was first romantically linked to the musician and Universal Music Group executive in November, when they were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles.

Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Cher and Alexander Edwards arrive for a pre-Grammy party at Matsuhisa restaurant in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Cher, Alexander Edwards BACKGRID USA 3 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID

The Burlesque star later shut down critics of the couple's age gap. "LOVE DOESN'T KNOW MATH, IT SEES ❤️ ❤️," Cher wrote in a since-deleted tweet captured by The Shade Room.

She sparked engagement rumors in December when she shared a photo of a diamond ring AE bought her, which she loves to flash. "THERE R NO WORDS," Cher wrote at the time.

After Cher's mother Georgia Holt died at age 96 in December, a source told PEOPLE that the singer's new relationship with AE "has helped ease the pain of the loss."

Another insider said: "The ring was the perfect present to help her get through this bittersweet time."

RELATED VIDEO: Cher Shows Off Huge, Engagement-Like Diamond Ring from Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards: 'No Words'

Hosted by Trevor Noah for the third consecutive year, the Grammy Awards air live Sunday night from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Beyoncé leads all artists in nominations, with nine for her seventh solo studio album, Renaissance.

Presenters include Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo, Shania Twain, Billy Crystal, James Corden, Viola Davis, Dwayne Johnson and First Lady Jill Biden; the show will also feature performances by Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras and more.

The 65th Grammy Awards air live at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, during which the show will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

