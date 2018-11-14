Cher on What Keeps Her Touring: 'I Don't Want to Think, "I Wish I Would Have Done More"'

Cher is giving fans a reason to turn back time as she prepares to hit the road once again!

Gearing up for her impending Here We Go Again 2019 tour, which will mark her first journey across the states in five years, the legendary entertainer revealed she “can’t really say why I want a tour” in a PEOPLE exclusive clip.

“I’ve never had a plan,” says Cher. “It’s like someone said, ‘Oh, do you have a 5-year plan for your career?’ I don’t have a 5-minute plan for my career!”

The tour — which kicks off Jan. 17 in Ft. Myers, FL and extends through May 18 in St. Paul, MN — features special guests Nile Rodgers and CHIC. The hitmaker is expected to perform many of her classics along with some new songs off of her Dancing Queen album — an ABBA covers collection which was released on Sept. 28.

“My favorite thing is being on stage and I’ve had great audiences in my life,” says the Oscar award-winning singer. “It’s like playing tennis – if you give off a lot of energy, then they give a lot of energy back.”

Cher. Steve Lucero/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

“The show’s gonna be a little bit different,” she says of the show. “I’m adding new songs to it, [and] trying some new things and some new technology.”

Hot off her role in the summer smash Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, the "Believe" singer is helping prep The Cher Show, a jukebox musical based on her life, which opens on Broadway Dec. 3.

And while she knows she’ll retire one day, she’s not done performing yet.

“There will be some point where I can’t tour,” she says. “It’ll get to a place where I can’t do it, and I don’t want to think, ‘I wish I would have done more now that I can no longer do it,’ because I still enjoy it. I still sing well and I just want to do it until I’m finished.”

Tickets for Cher’s Here We Go Again 2019 tour are on sale at on sale at LiveNation.com.

See the complete list of Here We Go Again tour dates below:

Jan. 17, 2019: Hertz Arena in Estero, FL

Jan. 19, 2019: BB&T Center in Sunrise, FL

Jan. 21, 2019: Amway Center in Orlando, FL

Jan. 23, 2019: Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL

Jan. 25, 2019: Infinite Energy Arena in Atlanta, GA

Jan. 27, 2019: PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC

Jan. 29, 2019: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC

Jan. 31, 2019: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN

Feb. 2, 2019: Mississippi Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, MS

Feb. 4, 2019: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY

Feb. 6, 2019: Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, OH

Feb. 8, 2019: United Center in Chicago, IL

Feb. 10, 2019: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH

Feb. 12, 2019: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI

Feb. 14, 2019: Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN

Apr. 18, 2019: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA

Apr. 20, 2019: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA

Apr. 22, 2019: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, ON

Apr. 24, 2019: Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON

Apr. 26, 2019: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY

Apr. 28, 2019: TD Garden in Boston, MA

Apr. 30, 2019 Springfield, MA MassMutual Center

May 2, 2019: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY

May 3, 2019: Prudential Center in Newark, NJ

May 8, 2019: Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI Van

May 10, 2019: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO

May 12, 2019: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI

May 14, 2019: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, NE

May 16, 2019: Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, SD

May 18, 2019: Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN