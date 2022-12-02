Cher Gushes About Her 'Handsome' Younger Boyfriend: 'On Paper, It's Kind of Ridiculous'

Cher isn't being shy about her relationship with Alexander 'AE' Edwards.

The pop superstar, 76, appeared on the Kelly Clarkson Show Friday and explained exactly what it is that draws her to her new partner, 36.

"On paper, it's kind of ridiculous," Cher said of the pairing. "But in real life, we get along great. He's fabulous. And I don't give men qualities that they don't deserve."

Describing the rapper and music exec — whom she was first romantically linked to earlier this month after they were spotted holding hands — Cher listed off several traits that she'd use to describe her significant other.

"He's very kind, very smart, he's very talented, and he's really funny," she said. "And I think he's quite handsome."

The musician went on to explain her reasoning behind dating younger men, telling Clarkson that she would've "never had a date" had she just stuck to older guys.

"Older men just didn't like me all that much," Cher said. "Do you know what I mean? I have had a couple boyfriends that were hovering around my age, but they just didn't like me for some reason. And maybe younger men don't care if you're funny or outrageous and want to do stupid things, and you have the strong personality. I'm not giving up my personality for anybody, okay?"

Cher and Edwards, who shares 3-year-old son Slash Electric with ex Amber Rose, met at Paris Fashion Week this past September.

Shortly after the two were photographed holding hands, she opened up about him on Twitter, implying to one follower that she wasn't bothered by the 40-year age gap between the two. "LOVE DOESN'T KNOW MATH, IT SEES ❤️ ❤️," she wrote.

The "Strong Enough" singer has been vocal about him on the social media platform since, explaining that he's been treating Cher like a "queen" and that "everyone in my family has" met him.

Just before Thanksgiving, Cher posted a shirtless photo of him, telling followers he's the one who pursued her. "He's the consistent one, I'm the skittish one," she added.

"I DON'T GIVE MEN QUALITIES THEY DON'T POSSESS. IT'S A RECIPE 4 DISASTER," Cher told another follower. "HE'S 'NOT' HIS TATS, HAIR COLOR, 💎 GRILL. I ❤️ HIM BECAUSE HE WASN'T AFRAID. HE'S KIND, HILARIOUS, SMART, TALENTED, BEAUTIFUL. WE TALK & LAUGH. WE R PERFECTLY MATCHED. DO I WISH I WAS YOUNGER, YAH, I'M NOT BOO F—N HOO."

"We love each other…." she said of Edwards, works as a music executive at Universal Music Group. "LADIES NEVER GIVE UP."

Cher was previously married to late musicians Sonny Bono and Gregg Allman, with whom she shares sons Chaz, 53, and Elijah, 46, respectively. She's also had relationships with Warren Beatty, Val Kilmer, Tom Cruise, and others.

As for Edwards, he and Rose were together for three years before it ended in August 2021, with Rose accusing Edwards of cheating on her with at least 12 different people.

He later admitted his infidelity, saying in an Instagram Live that he "got caught" stepping out on Rose. "At the end, I don't think anybody can be happy or successful if you're not truly yourself, whether other people understand it or blame you … " he said at the time. "It's just who I am, and it's not how [Rose] wants to be loved."

Cher, it seems, isn't bothered by it. "BABE ENGLISH IS MY FIRST LANGUAGE," she told one follower who warned her to be careful. "I'M IN ❤️ NOT BLINDED BY IT. KNOW WHAT I KNOW ... SMOKE DOESN'T ALWAYS MEAN 🔥."

"As we all know … I WASN'T BORN YESTERDAY," Cher wrote to another fan who said they were suspicious of Edwards's intentions. "What I know for sure, there are no guarantees. Anytime you make a choice, you take a chance. I've always taken chances ... it's who I am."