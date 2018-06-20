Cher Opts to Eat a Cow Tongue Rather Than Say One Nice Thing About President Trump

Cher‘s lips are sealed — unless it’s to take a bite of a nasty dish.

The 72-year-old singer was the latest to challenge James Corden in the game “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts” on a special The Late Late Show from London. The rules are simple: either truthfully answer a tough question or eat something pretty disgusting — either way, you lose.

Immediately upon seeing the food choices, the music icon declared that she would “rather rat out my mother” than eat a cow’s tongue. However, she literally ate her words later, when she was challenged to take a bite of the dish or say one nice thing about President Donald Trump.

“What’s one nice thing about him?” she asked. “There’s nothing nice about him – I can’t say one nice thing about him.”

Cher then picked up the giant tongue and chomped down, much to the delight of the host.

Cher also faced another tough question: after previously naming Tom Cruise — whom she had a fling in the 1980s — as one of her top five lovers, she was asked to reveal the other four. Rather than come clean, she chose to eat a dried caterpillar.

The singer chewed up the insect, but claimed she didn’t remember sharing that information about Cruise.

“But do you remember doing it?” Corden asked.

She replied, “Yup!”

Corden didn’t get off so easy either. Cher questioned the comic on who the drunkest person at the royal wedding was. Although Corden said he knew “exactly who it was,” he decided to try thousand-year-old egg rather than spill the juicy gossip.

He also had to take a gulp of a “fish and chips and mushy peas smoothie” when asked to choose his least favorite Carpool Karaoke partner out of Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus and Mariah Carey.

“I can’t!” he cried before reaching for the gross drink.