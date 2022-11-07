Entertainment Music Cher, 76, Defends Relationship with 36-Year-Old Beau Alexander Edwards: 'Love Doesn't Know Math' "Haters are gonna hate … Doesn't matter that we're happy and not bothering anyone," said Cher of her romance to music exec Alexander "AE" Edwards By Dave Quinn Dave Quinn Instagram Twitter Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams. He joined in 2006 as a Writer/Reporter where he became known for his Bravo and Broadway exclusives across print and digital. Dave is the author of the No. 1 New York Times best-selling book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It. Published on November 7, 2022 10:19 AM Cher and Alexander "AE" Edwards. Photo: BACKGRID Cher is standing by her new man. Days after she was spotted holding hands with 36-year-old music executive Alexander "AE" Edwards, the legendary singer over the weekend sent out a series of tweets about her new relationship, implying to one follower that she wasn't bothered by the 40-year age gap between the two. "LOVE DOESN'T KNOW MATH, IT SEES ❤️ ❤️," Cher, 76, said in a now-deleted tweet captured by The Shade Room. She went on to refer to a lesson she learned from Sogyal Rinpoche, the late Tibetan Buddhist teacher and best-selling author who died in 2019. "Rinpoche told me, 'Some people meet, others recognize,' " Cher wrote. The "Believe" songstress also shared a photo of Edwards, simply writing "Alexander ❤️." When asked if it was her new man, she responded with a "🥰" emoji. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Cher Makes Second Surprise Appearance at Paris Fashion Week After Closing Out Balmain Show Edwards has been treating Cher like a "queen," she told a fan, noting to another that "everyone in my family has" met him. The two met during Paris Fashion Week back in September, she said. He's an artist on rapper Tyga's independent label Last Kings Records and was last linked to model Amber Rose, with whom he shares a 3-year-old son, Slash. That relationship ended in August 2021 after three years together, with Rose appeared to accuse Edwards of cheating on her with at least 12 different people (the SlutWalk founder wrote on her Instagram Story she was "tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes"). He later admitted his infidelity, saying in an Instagram Live that he "got caught" stepping out on Rose. "At the end, I don't think anybody can be happy or successful if you're not truly yourself, whether other people understand it or blame you … " he said at the time. "It's just who I am, and it's not how [Rose] wants to be loved." Cher's tweet. Twitter With that in mind, many of Cher's fans tweeted her over the weekend, warning the music icon of his past history of cheating. But Cher made it clear she wasn't going into this with her eyes closed. "BABE ENGLISH IS MY FIRST LANGUAGE," she told one follower, in a deleted tweet captured by the Shade Room. "I'M IN ❤️ NOT BLINDED BY IT. KNOW WHAT I KNOW ... SMOKE DOESN'T ALWAYS MEAN 🔥." "As we all know … I WASN'T BORN YESTERDAY," Cher wrote to another fan who said they were suspicious of Edwards's intentions. "What I know for sure, there are no guarantees. Anytime you make a choice, you take a chance. I've always taken chances ... it's who I am." "I'm not defending us," she wrote in a follow-up tweet. "Haters are gonna hate … Doesn't matter that we're happy and not bothering anyone." Cher and Alexander "AE" Edwards. BACKGRID Cher Spotted Holding Hands with Amber Rose's Ex Alexander "AE" Edwards in Los Angeles Cher was previously married to Sonny Bono from 1964 to 1975, and to Gregg Allman from 1975 to 1979. In the 1980s, she dated several men that were decades her junior, including Val Kilmer, Tom Cruise and Rob Camilletti. "The truth was if I hadn't gone out with younger men, I would have never had a date," Cher told PEOPLE in 2021. "Younger men weren't intimidated by older women. But older men in my age category, they weren't having it." The Grammy winner told the Daily Mail in 2018 that she was single, but "still on the lookout" for romance. "The problem I have with all the boyfriends lately is that I don't want to go any place with them because you can't keep a relationship going in this kind of goldfish bowl, where everything you do and every picture you have taken will be on Instagram," she said. "There's no way to keep something … special."