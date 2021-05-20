The untitled project will be written by Eric Roth, who worked with Cher on the 1987 film Suspect

Cher Confirms a Biopic with Universal Pictures Is in the Works Ahead of Her 75th Birthday

Cher is ringing in her birthday with some big news!

The music icon, who turns 75 on Thursday, has confirmed that a biopic about her illustrious life and career is in the works with Universal Pictures.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The untitled project will be written by "DEAR DEAR Friend" Eric Roth, who worked with Cher on the 1987 film Suspect and won an Academy Award in 1994 for his work on Forrest Gump, the singer tweeted on Wednesday.

Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman will act as producers alongside Cher herself, according to a press release.

The pair previously got to know Cher when they worked with the star on the 2018 Mamma Mia! sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Got Again.

"Gary and I are thrilled to be working with Cher again and this time bringing her empowering and true-life odyssey to the big screen," Craymer said in a statement. "One cannot help but be drawn to and inspired by Cher's larger than life talent, fortitude, unique wit, warmth, and vision. Her unparalleled success in music film and tv has inspired generations."

Added Craymer, "We could not be happier to tell her story to cinema audiences."

Cher Cher | Credit: Harry Langdon/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

News of a Cher biopic comes two years after the premiere of The Cher Show, a musical about award-winning entertainer's life. The stage production debuted on Broadway in December 2018 after an out-of-town tryout in Chicago earlier that year.

The show ran for eight months — and even had a visit from Cher herself — before closing in August 2019.

RELATED VIDEO: Cher Makes a Surprise Visit to Broadway's The Cher Show

Throughout her decades-long career, Cher has won an Emmy, a Grammy and an Oscar in addition to receiving a plethora of honors for her impact on pop culture.

Most recently, Cher & The Loneliest Elephant, a documentary about how the multi-hyphenated entertainer fought to move an elephant living alone at the Islamabad Zoo to a Cambodian sanctuary, premiered on the The Smithsonian Channel.