Cher's Relationship with Alexander 'AE' Edwards Has 'Helped Ease the Pain' of Her Mom's Loss: Source

The pop-culture icon's mom Georgia Holt died at the age of 96 on Dec. 10

Published on January 3, 2023 02:40 PM
Cher and Alexander Edwards are seen on November 02, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Cher and Alexander "AE" Edwards. Photo: joce zerojack/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Cher's new love has been a bright spot in a difficult time.

Since losing her mom Georgia Holt at the age of 96 on Dec. 10, the pop-culture icon, 76, has found an extra appreciation for her music executive boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards as she grieves.

"This new relationship has helped ease the pain of the loss," a music industry source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, on newsstands Friday.

What's also helped is the diamond ring Edwards, 36, gave her for Christmas. While the ring has fueled engagement buzz since Cher posted a photo of it with the caption "THERE R NO WORDS," the music industry source says it was simply a "nice and beautiful gift."

"The ring was the perfect present to help her get through this bittersweet time," says a second insider.

The day after Christmas, Cher wrote on Twitter that she woke up with her new diamond ring and forgot for a moment that her mother had passed.

"Woke up Min ago,& 1st thing …B4 I Opened my eyes,I Thought…I Need 2 Run To Moms & Show Her my ring…'she Loves Diamonds,'" she wrote. "Before I realized it..I Had Little Tear,But Im sure this is natural."

After meeting at Paris Fashion Week in September, Cher and Edwards first sparked dating rumors when they were photographed holding hands in Los Angeles on Nov. 2.

Following the outing, Cher confirmed their relationship and defended their 40-year age gap, writing "LOVE DOESN'T KNOW MATH, IT SEES," in a since-deleted tweet.

With Edwards, "the age difference for Cher is a plus and not an issue," says the music industry source. "She really likes him."

Cher and Alexander Edwards
Cher and boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards; the diamond ring he got her. joce zerojack/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images; Cher/Twitter

Cher — who was previously married to the late Sonny Bono and the late Gregg Allman — has publicly dated several younger men, including Val Kilmer, 63, and Tom Cruise, 60. Edwards, meanwhile, previously dated model Amber Rose, 39, with whom he shares son Slash, 3.

On New Year's Day, Cher showed off her new bling in two snaps posted to Twitter with the caption, "Happy New Year, Daddy."

Though Cher recently admitted on The Kelly Clarkson Show that "on paper" the new relationship seems "kind of ridiculous," she added that it doesn't matter because "in real life, we get along great."

And while it seems wedding bells won't be ringing any time soon, the music industry source says, "For now, Cher is happy and enjoying the romance."

For all the details on Cher's whirlwind relationship, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands everywhere Friday.

