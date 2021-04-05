Cher says she has "Realized,You Can Piss Ppl Off,& Hurt Them By Not Knowing Everything That's 'NOT Appropriate' To Say"

Cher Apologizes After Receiving Backlash Over Tweet About George Floyd: 'I'm Truly Sorry'

Cher has issued an apology after previously saying that she "maybe ... could've helped" George Floyd had she been present on the day he was killed in Minneapolis.

According to multiple outlets including TODAY, the actress and singer, 74, recently tweeted in part, "I Kept Thinking …..Maybe If I'd Been There,…I Could've Helped," before deleting the tweet.

On Saturday, Cher revealed that she had since spoken to a friend over the phone, who helped her "[realize] You Can Piss Ppl Off,& Hurt Them By Not Knowing Everything That's 'NOT Appropriate' To Say."

"I know Ppl Apologize When They're In a Jam,BUT🤚🏼TO GOD🙏🏼,IM TRULY SORRY If I Upset AnyOne In Blk Community.I Know My❤️," she concluded.

In an earlier tweet, the Oscar winner said she "Thought some ppl wouldn't understand, Or Believe an Entertainer Could have Honest emotions about a human Being,suffering & Dying,even if It's Only Shown On tv. You Don't Know What I've Done,Who I Am,Or What I Believe.I CAN,I HAVE,& I WILL..HELP."

Cher's apology came after multiple social media users explained why they believed what she initially said missed the mark.

"Cher, I love u, but it wasn't just some people who didn't understand. It was thousands of people who saw something wrong with what you said," one said. "No one is arguing the intention wasn't good, but maybe you should try to see why it was problematic? Even if your [heart] was in the right place."

After her apology, many showed their support for the Mermaids actress, with one tweeting, "Speaking from experience, so many of us don't realize how much we've been numb to because of our privilege in its various forms."

"But a lot of us are learning, and trying. It's a process and a necessary one," the user added.

Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was detained by the white police officer and three others May 25 on suspicion of spending a counterfeit $20 bill at a convenience store. Viral bystander video that captured his final moments while in custody fueled outrage that led to protests worldwide over police brutality and racial injustice.

Both the Hennepin County medical examiner and a private pathologist hired by the Floyd family concluded that Floyd died by homicide after former police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck during the arrest. Chauvin has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter.