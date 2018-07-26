Here's the Tracklist for Cher's Upcoming ABBA Tribute Album — Find Out Which Songs Made the Cut

Cher‘s upcoming album of ABBA covers is going to be stacked with hits.

Earlier this month, the music icon, 72, revealed that she was recording an album of songs by the legendary Swedish pop group — a move that was inspired by her starring turn in the ABBA-inspired movie musical sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

In the new movie — in theaters now — Cher sang “Fernando” and “Super Trooper.” So it should come as no surprise that the upcoming album won’t feature either of those songs.

Here’s the tracklist, as shared by Cher on Twitter on Wednesday night:

There will also be a tenth track, but Cher is keeping that title secret for now.

“Almost finished with the album,” she wrote on Twitter. “[I] think it’s good, and (as we all know), I’m not a big Cher fan.”

“There are amazing songs I didn’t do, but… hey,” she added, before telling fans she was off to the studio again.

Cher Mike Marsland/WireImage

Previously, Cher opened up about her motivation to do the album.

“After I did ‘Fernando,’ I thought: It would really be fun to do an album of ABBA songs, so I did,” Cher teased of the upcoming LP, in an interview with Today‘s Kathie Lee Gifford. “It’s not what you think of when you think of ABBA because I did it in a different way.”

The Oscar-winning actress also opened up about how she got involved with the sequel.

“I was a huge fan. I saw the musical on Broadway three times and was dancing in the aisles with everybody. And Ron Meyer — who was my agent, who’s the head of Universal — he called me up and said, ‘You’re doing Mamma Mia!‘ and hung up,” she said.

RELATED: Meryl Streep Says She ‘Dealt with Real Physical Violence’ — and That Cher Was There

The music legend enjoyed her time working on the film, which also stars Lily James, Amanda Seyfried, Christine Baranski, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Andy Garcia, and Meryl Streep — Cher’s former Silkwood costar.

“This was one of the most extraordinary adventures of my life. Everyone was so gracious and they just loved me. Meryl was hiding when I was doing ‘Fernando,’” Cher revealed. “I never thought I would do many movies. I believe what belongs to you comes to you and I would have never thought this belonged to me, but obviously it did.”