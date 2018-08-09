Cher Sings ABBA's 'Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)' in Tribute Album's First Track

Cher wants a man: a man after midnight!

The 72-year-old music icon had ABBA fans everywhere screaming with excitement last month when she announced that she would be recording an album of the legendary Swedish pop group’s songs.

And now the first track off that upcoming album is here — a cover of ABBA’s 1979 tune, “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight).”

With it’s catching melody (sampled, more recently, in Madonna’s 2005 song “Hung Up”) and Cher’s signature vocals, the song is a perfect blend of both artists’ sound.

Fans can expect even more this September when the full album drops.

Aptly titled Dancing Queen, the LP will feature 10 of ABBA’s biggest hits — one of which Cher is still keeping mum for now.

Amazon

Late last month, Cher released the tracklist on Twitter.

Two other Abba covers, “Fernando” and “Super Trooper,” were sung by Cher on the soundtrack for Mammia Mia! Here We Go Again.

Starring that film, in theaters now, motivated Cher to record the new album.

“After I did ‘Fernando,’ I thought: It would really be fun to do an album of ABBA songs, so I did,” Cher said in an interview with Today‘s Kathie Lee Gifford. “It’s not what you think of when you think of ABBA because I did it in a different way.”

Cher Mike Marsland/WireImage

The Oscar-winning actress also opened up about how she got involved with the sequel.

“I was a huge fan. I saw the musical on Broadway three times and was dancing in the aisles with everybody. And Ron Meyer — who was my agent, who’s the head of Universal — he called me up and said, ‘You’re doing Mamma Mia!‘ and hung up,” she said.

RELATED VIDEO: Amanda Seyfried and Jimmy Fallon Sing Mamma Mia Songs Sent Through Google Translate