Cher Sends Out an 'SOS' in New Track from Upcoming ABBA Tribute Album

Cher is sending out an SOS — and ABBA fans are answering!

The 72-year-old music icon has dropped the latest track off her highly anticipated ABBA album, covering the legendary Swedish pop group’s 1975 tune “SOS.”

It’s the second song Cher has released from the LP. Earlier this month, Cher dropped a cover of ABBA’s 1979 tune, “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight).”

Like that song, “SOS” presents itself as a perfect blend of both artists’ signature sound. Cher’s voice is backed by a disco-infused technotronic beat and computer-adjusted vocals.

RELATED: Cher Sings ABBA’s ‘Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)’ in Tribute Album’s First Track

Amazon

Fans can expect even more this September when the full album drops.

Aptly titled Dancing Queen, the album will feature 10 of ABBA’s biggest hits — one of which Cher is still keeping mum for now.

In late July, Cher released the tracklist on Twitter.

Two other Abba covers, “Fernando” and “Super Trooper,” were sung by Cher on the soundtrack for Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

Starring that film, in theaters now, motivated Cher to record the new album.

“After I did ‘Fernando,’ I thought: It would really be fun to do an album of ABBA songs, so I did,” Cher said in an interview with Today‘s Kathie Lee Gifford. “It’s not what you think of when you think of ABBA because I did it in a different way.”

Cher Mike Marsland/WireImage

The Oscar-winning actress also opened up about how she got involved with the sequel.

“I was a huge fan. I saw the musical on Broadway three times and was dancing in the aisles with everybody. And Ron Meyer — who was my agent, who’s the head of Universal — he called me up and said, ‘You’re doing Mamma Mia!‘ and hung up,” she said.

RELATED VIDEO: Amanda Seyfried and Jimmy Fallon Sing Mamma Mia Songs Sent Through Google Translate

Cher enjoyed her time working on the film, which also stars Lily James, Amanda Seyfried, Christine Baranski, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Andy Garcia, and Meryl Streep — Cher’s former Silkwood costar.

“This was one of the most extraordinary adventures of my life. Everyone was so gracious and they just loved me. Meryl was hiding when I was doing ‘Fernando,’” Cher revealed. “I never thought I would do many movies. I believe what belongs to you comes to you and I would have never thought this belonged to me, but obviously it did.”

Dancing Queen is currently slated for release on Sept. 28. Preorders are available now. .