Chayce Beckham Reveals He Saw His Name on Ryan Seacrest's 'Massive' Card Before Winning Idol

Chayce Beckham knew some key info before he should have...

While chatting with Bobby Bones on his radio show, Beckham, 24, spoke about his road to success on American Idol - an opportunity he originally "didn't jump at" - and the few seconds before he was announced as the winner.

"About the moment they called my name... I've never said this to anybody," he said. "This actually happened. That card is huge. And [host] Ryan [Seacrest] was right next to me. I saw my name on the card."

"This is the first time that story has been told," he added as Bones laughs. "Ryan is standing there and goes 'The winner is'... I didn't want to look at it. That's when I accepted it. Then he said my name and everyone's like, 'He didn't seem surprised.'"

"My name was massive across this giant gold card," he continued. "I saw it about 10 seconds before he said my name."

Beckham also spoke about his journey to success and how he owes it all to his parents.

"We went through some hard hard times and so I gave up 100% on myself almost as a person and they were the ones who were like, 'No, you can do this and you can be somebody. You can chase down your dream,'" he said. "They believed in me more than I ever believed in myself."

"For the rest of my life, I owe them everything and giving them everything that I can. And that's why I try to come out and do these things," he added. "So I can take care of my family and make sure that they're taken care of, and that they don't ever have to worry about anything, because they've worried about me plenty."

After winning the ABC singing show, the former heavy machinery operator spoke to reporters about the start of his career and where he wants to take it.

"For me, this is just the beginning for what I want to do. This was a great start to my second chance at life," he said. "I really did a good job at messing everything up and God gave me a second chance to come back and do all this."