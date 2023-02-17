Chase Stokes Says He's 'So Excited' For Kelsea Ballerini's 'SNL' Performance: 'She's the Best'

Kelsea Ballerini is performing on Saturday Night Live in March, and Chase Stokes is already "very, very proud of her" for landing the gig.

Stokes, 30, opened up about his rumored partner, 29, and her upcoming performance during an interview with Extra at the the premiere of Outer Banks' third season this week.

"She's an incredible human being," Stokes said. "I adore her to death. This is a huge moment for her. So, I'm just very, very proud of her."

Kelsea Ballerini; Chase Stokes. Neilson Barnard/Getty, Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty

In an additional interview with Entertainment Tonight at the premiere, Stokes shared the same sentiment, revealing that he sees Ballerini as "the best."

"I'm so excited for her and everything happening in her career right now," he said.

The duo have been linked romantically since the top of January, when they attended a Georgia vs. TCU game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. In a group photo from the event, shared by Todd Graves, the rumored couple could be seen standing beside each other among other famous faces.

Just days later on Jan. 13, Stokes seemingly "soft launched" his relationship with Ballerini when he shared a photo of them snuggled up at another football game, with the caption "lil recap."

After Ballerini subtly addressed dating rumors on TikTok, the two were spotted holding hands in Nashville and later seen engaging in some the LAX airport in the following days, per TMZ photos.

Stokes then briefly opened up about his rumored relationship on Feb. 8, telling PEOPLE that the two "have just been spending some time together" and that "Kelsea is a lovely, lovely girl." Later in the day, Ballerini shared a TikTok of Stokes in her bed.

Kelsea Ballerini. Mary Kouw/CBS via Getty

While the pair haven't officially confirmed a relationship, one thing that is confirmed is Ballerini's SNL gig in just a month.

The performance falls on the same day that Travis Kelce, the Super Bowl-winning tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs, will host the NBC program. Kelce, 33, revealed the news of his latest hosting gig during an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"I was a huge [Chris] Farley, [Will] Ferrell, [Jimmy] Fallon kind of guy growing up, and I used to watch Saturday NIght Live with my mother and it's an absolute honor and a privilege to be hosting SNL March 4," Kelce said.

He then quickly added: "I am so nervous for that, oh my gosh."

Ballerini announced her performance over Instagram, and revealed her own excitement at the time. "it's not 7am and i'm not on a mountain with a view but i am in my living room screaming crying and throwing up. see you march 4th on @nbcsnl," she wrote.