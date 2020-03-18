Singer Charlotte Lawrence Tests Positive for Coronavirus: 'We Have the Power to Slow This Down'

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Charlotte Lawrence has contracted the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, the “God Must Be Doing Cocaine” singer, 19, shared with fans on Instagram that she tested positive for COVID-19. In her message, Lawrence clarified that she’s not looking for sympathy, rather to raise awareness for the importance of everyone to remain vigilant in reducing the spread of the virus to more susceptible people.

“A couple days ago, my doctor informed me that I too have COVID-19. A lot of us will,” she wrote. “I am going to be completely fine. But many who get it won’t be if too many people get sick too quickly. So this is not me asking for prayers, for love, for sweet messages. This is me pleading for you all to protect those less able to survive this virus.”

Lawrence urged fans to “please” stay inside and practice social distancing precautions whether they feel sick or not, since symptoms might not immediately present themselves while a person could be contagious.

“Think about your parents. Think about your grandparents. I love so many people who might have a very tough time getting through this,” the artist pleaded. “Think about someone else getting your loved ones sick because they didn’t listen, because they thought they knew better. Because they were selfish. We have the power to slow this down.”

She added: “And for the love of God, self f—ing quarantine or you’ll be on my s— list.”

Image zoom Charlotte Lawrence in September Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Fellow musician Justin Bieber also expressed the importance of self-isolation to fans amid the coronavirus outbreak. On Tuesday, the “Intentions” singer, 26, rallied his followers on Instagram to do their part.

“Obviously this is a really scary time,” he wrote. “I wanted to remind everyone what we can do when we come together!! LETS COME TOGETHER BY ISOLATING OURSELVES UNTIL WE HAVE MORE ANSWERS! Our grandparents are counting on us.”

Fans indicated that they aligned with Bieber’s call to action, with one person commenting, “We can do anything,” while another wrote, “Just the right time for this message.”

Image zoom Charlotte Lawrence in February Frazer Harrison/Getty

Lawrence, in November, opened up to PEOPLE about why she feels obligated to speak up and raise awareness on topics important to her, especially when it comes to influencing her songwriting.

“I think every artist has a responsibility to share their voice and their opinion and their thoughts on what they believe in,” she said at the time. “It has been hard for me to put that feeling into words [because I didn’t] know how to do it without offending people or feeling like I’m speaking for anybody but myself.”

She added: “I’m somebody that writes my emotions and I write about real experiences and I write about things that happen to me and happen around me because I feel like, to be a songwriter and to express emotion, you have to write what you know.”

As of Wednesday morning, there have been at least 201,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus globally and 8,204 deaths, over half of which have come from mainland China, according to the New York Times.