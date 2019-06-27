Don’t call them angels!

The rumors and not-so-subtle social media hints are true: Pop queens Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey have collaborated on a star-studded single for the new Charlie’s Angels movie, a snippet of which fans can hear in the new trailer which dropped Thursday.

“Boy, don’t call me angel, you ain’t got me right,” sings Grande, 26, in what could be the song’s chorus, which plays over the second half of the action-packed trailer.

“I don’t like that, boy. Keep your pretty mouth shut,” Cyrus, 26, sings in another line from the track, over footage that introduces audiences to Kristen Stewart‘s character Sabina, along with fellow Angels played by Ella Balinska and Aladdin‘s Naomi Scott.

“I’m thrilled that three of my favorite artists ended up doing a song for the film,” director Elizabeth Banks tells PEOPLE about the single. “It’s really exciting. I can’t wait for people to see it, actually in full, in the film and to hear it when the single drops.

“Of course we were inspired by ‘Independent Women’ and Destiny’s Child with the last set of movies,” Banks adds, referring to the 2000 chart-topper from the first Angels film starring Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu. “I feel really grateful that this incredible group of artists took inspiration from these films as well and felt like working together as women, and [it] thematically matched up with the exact movie that we were making.”

On Wednesday, Grande and the “Mother's Daughter” singer shared teases for the new track on their social media.

“WE ARE COMING!” Cyrus captioned her post, tagging Del Rey and Grande.

In the trailer, as the three angels get into their signature pose, Del Rey, 34, swoons, “We in it together, but don’t call me angel.”

The new film puts a modern spin on the original series and films.

“We’re reintroducing Charlie’s Angels to people,” Banks says. “The last movie came out almost 18 years ago, so there are many, many, especially young people who don’t really know those movies. It’s got a lot of action, it’s got glamour, it’s got fun, it feels big and global which was a big goal of doing the film this time around for me,” she says. “And I just think, hopefully, it tells everybody they’re going to have a lot of fun watching it.”

Fans began speculating about the collaboration after Cyrus and the “Thank U, Next” singer liked posts hinting at the new song and after a Charlie’s Angels GIPHY account tagged the three singers.

While Lana, Ariana and Miley have not collaborated before, they’ve all shown appreciation for each other in the past.

“I feel like me and Lana might… that might be someone I hang out with,” Cyrus told Hey Brother about the “Video Games” singer in 2014.

The former Hannah Montana star even did a cover of Del Rey’s hit “Summertime Sadness” at BBC Radio 1 in 2013 and came back to the studio last year to cover Grande’s “No Tears Left To Cry.” Cyrus also covered Del Rey’s song during her Bangerz World Tour.

Cyrus and Grande — who both got their starts as child actors on Disney Channel and Nickelodeon respectively — have been friends for quite some time.

“I 💜 u @mileycyrus & your big heart,” the Victorious actress tweeted alongside a photo of the two in 2014.

In 2017, the “Wrecking Ball” songstress also performed alongside Grande at the One Love, Manchester benefit concert following the deadly bombing outside of Grande’s UK show.

After the attack, Del Rey also shared her support for Grande.

“I want to let you know my thoughts are with Ariana and everyone who was at the show — and that I’m sending you loving thoughts as always,” she wrote in a letter.

Del Rey seems to be a big fan of Grande’s music. Earlier this year, the “Summer Bummer” singer posted a video of herself singing along to Grande’s track “Break Up With Your Girlfriend” on her Instagram Story. Last year, she shared videos of herself listening to Grande track “God is a Woman” and singing along to “Pete Davidson.”

The new collaboration comes weeks after Cyrus released her EP “She Is Coming,” Del Rey dropped a cover of “Doin’ Time” by Sublime and Grande embarked on her Sweetener World Tour.

Charlie’s Angels hits theaters November 15.