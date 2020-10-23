Charlie Wilson Releases New 'All of My Love' Music Video with Smokey Robinson — See the Premiere!

Charlie Wilson and Smokey Robinson are one iconic duo.

On Friday, Wilson, 67, released the new music video for his tune "All of My Love" featuring fellow music legend Robinson, 80 — and PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This year has been difficult for everyone," Wilson tells PEOPLE. "It has been especially tough to see our concert industry put on pause and so many fellow artists, musicians and crew members out of work."

"But music is my gift to share with the world and I'm blessed to be able to deliver new music under the circumstances," adds the star. "I have been through many struggles in my life, including addiction and homelessness, so I hope my own endurance, even during these uncertain times, will be an inspiration for others to have faith and stay hopeful. This is a season which too shall pass."

Image zoom Charlie Wilson, Smokey Robinson Kevin Mazur/Getty; Michael Kovac/Getty

Wilson is elated to collaborate with Robinson on the track.

"Being a lifetime fan and growing up with the greats of Motown, working with Smokey fulfilled a lifelong dream of mine," he shares. "My favorite moment together was when we were recording 'All of My Love' in the studio."

"I was in awe of how cool and smooth he is," says Wilson. "We sat together and he told me some amazing stories. When he was recording his parts, I was listening in freaking out like, 'I got Smokey Robinson on my record!' And of course, we had a blast filming the music video for the song for two full days. We both have the same energy and we were cheering each other on. I kept yelling behind the scenes, 'Get 'em Smokey!'"

Image zoom Smokey Robinson and Charlie Wilson cover art Courtesy Charlie Wilson

The music video follows Wilson and Robinson singing in snazzy suits as a couple spends time together.

"Maybe it's the way you look into my eyes / That drives me so crazy and gives me butterflies," Wilson begins the love song. "Or it may be the way you kiss me so tender / Oh, you're one special lady / For your love, I surrender."

As the visual shifts from color to black and white, Robinson sings: "Tonight baby, and every other occasion, you're mine / Girl, there's no other way to explain."

The chorus continues: "If all of my love just ain't enough / Then take all my heart, my soul, my money, my gold, whatever you want / If all of my love just ain't enough / Then I'll keep giving reasons until you believe in all of my love."

Image zoom Charlie Wilson Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

"Just a touch of your hand keeps me falling again girl, it's true," Robinson sings.

PEOPLE premiered Wilson's music video for his song "I'm Blessed," inspired by his battle with prostate cancer, in 2017.