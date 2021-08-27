Charlie Watts, who had played with the band since 1963, died on Tuesday at a London hospital at age 80

Rolling Stones Pay Tribute to Drummer Charlie Watts with Sweet Video Following His Death

The Rolling Stones are paying tribute to late drummer Charlie Watts with a sweet tribute video declaring that his drum set closed for business.

The video, shared to the band's social media accounts on Friday, is a two-minute clip set to the 1974 track "If You Can't Rock Me," and features various photos and videos of Watts over the years.

Many of the snaps of Watts — who died on Tuesday at age 80 — show off his dapper sense of style and skills behind the drums, and range in age from him as a child to some of the more recent Stones shows.

"When the Stones asked me to join, they talked in terms of a band, a commitment, in other words," he says in a clip. "So I was like, 'Oh, this will go on a year, and then next year, it'll fold up.'"

In one video, an angel soars above the famously mild-mannered Watts, while he rolls his eyes at frontman Mick Jagger's antics as they pose for a photo in another.

"If you have any questions, Charlie will answer," Jagger jokes at a press event, much to Watts' chagrin.

The tribute concludes with a photo of Watts' drum set that has a "closed" sign hanging on it.

Following Watts' death, who had played with the band since 1963, each of his longtime bandmates paid tribute in their own way.

Keith Richards, 77, shared the same drum set photo that closed out the video, while Jagger, 78, shared a smiling picture of Watts.

Ronnie Wood, 74, opted for a recent photo of the two men together, writing, "I love you my fellow Gemini ~ I will dearly miss you ~ you are the best."

Watts' death was announced on Tuesday by his publicist, who said the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer died at a London hospital surrounded by his family.

"Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also as a member of The Rolling Stones one of the greatest drummers of his generation," the statement continued. "We kindly request that the privacy of his family, band members and close friends is respected at this difficult time."

Watts had recently undergone an unspecified medical procedure, and was planning to sit out the band's upcoming fall tour in order to get "proper rest and recuperation."