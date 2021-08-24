Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Elton John and More Celebrities Pay Tribute to Late Charlie Watts

"Rock n roll would not be rock n roll without the rhythm, the style, the VIBE of this incredible musician," wrote Rage Against the Macnine's Tom Morello about Charlie Watts' passing

Celebrities are paying tribute to Charlie Watts: the "ultimate drummer."

Following the death of Rolling Stones' longtime drummer Charlie Watts on Tuesday, celebrities paid tribute to the rock and roll legend on social media.

In a video message, Paul McCartney shared his condolences to the Rolling Stones and said Watts' passing was a "huge blow" to the band.

"So sad to hear about Charlie Watts, The Stones' drummer, dying. He was a lovely guy," McCartney said. "I knew he was ill, but I didn't know he was this ill."

"So lots of love to his family, his wife and kids and his extended family, and condolences to The Stones. It's a huge blow to them because Charlie was a rock and a fantastic drummer, steady as a rock," he added. "Anyways, so, Love you, Charlie. I've always loved you! Beautiful man! And great condolences and sympathies to his family."

Meanwhile, Ringo Starr posted a photo on Twitter of himself and Watts holding a drumstick.

"God bless Charlie Watts we're going to miss you man peace and love to the family Ringo 😎✌️🌟❤️🌈🎶☮️," Starr, 81, tweeted.

Elton John shared a black and white photo of himself and Watts on Twitter and wrote it was "a very sad day."

"Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men and such brilliant company," he wrote. "My deepest condolences to Shirley, Seraphina and Charlotte. And of course, The Rolling Stones."

Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello also posted a photo of Watts on Twitter, calling him "one of the greatest and most important architects of the music we love."

John Mayer paid his respects posting an Instagram photo with Watts. He captioned the photo "Economy of motion, epitome of cool. Rest in Peace, Charlie Watts."

"Very sorry to hear of the passing of The Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts," wrote Guns 'N Roses' Axl Rose. "My deepest condolences to his family, the band and the fans."

"It Aint My Fault's groove was directly inspired by Charlie Watts," tweeted country duo Brothers Osborne. "What a loss but also what a pleasure to have grown up listening to his infectious personality behind the kit."

A spokesperson confirmed Watt's passing at 80 years old on Tuesday.

''It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts. He passed away peacefully in a London hospital earlier today surrounded by his family," his publicist Bernard Doherty said in a statement to PEOPLE.

The news of his passing comes after he underwent an unspecified medical procedure, which a spokesman earlier this month said was "completely successful." However, the drummer was unable to go on tour with the rest of the band as he needed "proper rest and recuperation."