Charlie Sheen Passes Out Drugs in Lil Pump's New 'Drug Addict' Music Video

Charlie Sheen can officially add “music video star” to his resume.

The actor joined rapper Lil Pump in the music video for his new song “Drug Addict.” In the clip, which dropped late Thursday night, Sheen stars as a doctor in a psychiatric ward.

Wearing a white coat with the nametag “Dr. Sheen,” the actor is seen pushing a drug cart through the hospital as patients are seen happily smoking, drinking and popping pills.

Naturally, the hospital visit quickly turns into a full-blown party, complete with nurses in scantily-clad outfits and patients passing drugs around. Both Sheen and Lil Pump are seen dabbling in the substances they are supposed to be prescribing.

“I’ve been smoking since I was eleven / I’ve been popping pills since I was seven,” raps Lil Pump.

At the end of the video, Sheen and the rapper are seen being dragged out of the hospital.

Sheen has been open about his history with drug addiction. In 2011, the actor famously claimed he had “tiger blood” and ranted about doing more drugs than “anybody could survive.”

The actor later said his use of testosterone cream contributed to his bizarre behavior after being fired from Two and a Half Men.

“It’s fun to kind of watch sometimes but also just a little bit cringeable,” Sheen said of his headline-grabbing past interviews. “It’s like, ‘Dude, what the hell was that?’ ”

Sheen explained that he was using testosterone cream to “get the old libido up” during that time period.