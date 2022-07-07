"Turns out you make MUCH better art when you involve millions of people in the process," Puth wrote on Instagram about his upcoming self-titled third album

Charlie Puth Shares Artwork and Release Date for New Album CHARLIE, Says It 'Was Born on the Internet'

New music from Charlie Puth is on the way!

On Thursday, the singer-songwriter shared the artwork for his long-awaited third studio album CHARLIE via social media and revealed the project will be released via Atlantic Records on October 7.

Alongside the album artwork, Puth, 30, posted a statement about the album's creation — some of which was broadcast live to Puth's nearly 18 million followers on TikTok.

"This album was born on the internet, and I've had so much fun making it in front of all of you this past year," wrote the musician before acknowledging his growth as an artist over the last few years.

"2019 me used to think that in order to be an artist, you had to hide away and talk to nobody to make your art," added Puth. "Turns out you make MUCH better art when you involve millions of people in the process. (For me at least.)"

He continued, "I hope you scream cry every word when I sing these songs on tour because they wouldn't be here without you. Thank you."

Last month, Puth released his latest single "Left and Right" featuring Jungkook of BTS alongside a music video that sees the "Attention" singer visit a "love doctor" to discuss a romantic interest he can't seem to get out of his head.

"Left and Right" marked Puth's latest single from Charlie following "Light Switch" and "That's Hilarious," which were both released earlier this year.

The January release of "Light Switch" came months after Puth began teasing the track during its creation on TikTok, and he spoke to Elite Daily about the inspiration behind sharing the process with fans.

"I wanted them to have a little bit of a deeper connection to it on maybe a songwriting level, even though maybe some of them are not songwriters," the Berklee School of Music graduate told the outlet in February. "Maybe they'll feel like they wrote the song with me from the very beginning."

charlie puth Charlie Puth | Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

CHARLIE will be Puth's first album released since 2018's Voicenotes, which spawned hits including "Attention" and "How Long" and dropped two years after his debut, Nine Track Mind.

Last year, Puth collaborated with Elton John on a track titled "After All" from the legendary musician's The Lockdown Sessions album and revealed the "Rocket Man" performer once offered a "brutally honest" take on some of his music.