Charlie Puth Seemingly Confirms Rumored BTS Collaboration: 'No Idea of the Day It Comes Out'

CARSON, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Charlie Puth is seen backstage during the 2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango at Dignity Health Sports Park on June 04, 2022 in Carson, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for iHeartRadio); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 31: BTS performs during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020 on December 31, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Dick Clark Productions )

It seems like a Charlie Puth and BTS collaboration is coming!

During an interview with KIIS FM at the 2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango Festival on Saturday in Los Angeles, Puth spoke to radio host JoJo Wright and appeared to confirm he's working with the Kpop group made up of RM, Jimin, Suga, V, Jin and Jungkook.

After Wright, 51, told the "Light Switch" performer he's heard chatter about a collaboration to come between him and BTS, Puth, 30, seemed to confirm the speculation — while admitting he doesn't know much.

"I heard that too, and everybody in my camp doesn't know the day it comes out," Puth told KIIS FM.

However, he then hinted at knowing more than he'll publicly share. "We legitimately have no idea of the day it comes out," added Puth. "We do, but like we just figured it out."

"Okay, so there is a collab," said Wright, who received silence from Puth in response. "We will leave that at that, sort of top-secret."

Neither Puth nor BTS has officially announced a collaboration, but if they do work together, it won't be their first time crossing paths professionally. During the 2018 MGA Awards in Incheon, Korea, the group appeared onstage alongside Puth to perform "See You Again," "We Don't Talk Anymore" and "Fake Love."

Both acts are currently preparing to release new projects, with Puth gearing up to drop his third studio album, Charlie, which doesn't yet have a release date, and BTS readying their forthcoming anthology album, Proof, which comes out June 10.

In April, Snoop Dogg revealed he's also working on a collaboration with BTS and said he's already recorded his vocal parts.

"You gotta talk to them, but my parts are in," Snoop, 50, told The Buzz host Danielle DeLaite on the American Song Contest red carpet in an interview posted to the outlet's YouTube channel on April 26.

The "Drop It Like It's Hot" performer first spoke of the collaboration during a Mogul Talk chat on Clubhouse in February, though it wasn't yet set in stone.

Snoop Dogg and BTS Snoop Dogg and BTS | Credit: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic; Johnny Nunez/Getty

"I got a group named BTS that's waiting on me to do a song with them right now and I'm trying to figure out if I got time to do that s—," he said, noting his nephew exposed him to just how popular the group is. "[He] showed me five motherf—ers who look like the Asian New Edition," he continued. "I said, 'OK'"

In an interview with AV Club on the American Song Contest red carpet in March, Snoop said the collaboration is officially underway. "The BTS experience you keep talking about. I'm going to let them tell you about it," he told the outlet. "It's official like a referee with a whistle. I love that entertainment world."