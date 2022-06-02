"I wish the older version of me was like, 'Hey, you might want to just make this like a little more memorable,' " the singer said while discussing his first time having sex

Charlie Puth Says Losing His Virginity at 21 'Makes Me Sad Sometimes': 'I Never Saw Her Again'

Charlie Puth is opening up about his first time.

During an interview with Bustle published Tuesday, the "Attention" singer talked about losing his virginity when he was 21 years old.

At the time, Puth, now 30, was playing a small concert in Boston. "This girl came up to me and was like, 'Can you sign my chest?' I was like, I feel like a rock star," he recalled. "I never saw her again."

"She was lovely, but it makes me sad sometimes because I wish the older version of me was like, 'Hey, you might want to just make this like a little more memorable,' " he told the outlet.

The "Light Switch" singer also discussed the relationship between music and sex while promoting his upcoming album, Charlie.

Believing that the two are intertwined, he said, "This is a really weird sentence, but if you took the instrumental only of my music, I want people to almost get turned on by the frequency."

With that said, however, Puth explained he would "not be able to get hard" with music playing in the background during sex because he would "analyze" what's playing.

"I'll start to see the music notes in my head," he explained.

In his interview, Puth also touched on his relationship with TikTok and how the social media app opened up an avenue for sharing his true self with the world.

"What works really well for The Weeknd, only works for him and like two other artists. Me, I need to really show my personality off," Puth explained. "I wasn't doing that because I was surrounding myself with producers and record label heads who were like, 'You are a massive act. You need to go away and work on your art for a while.' "

He continued, "The pandemic made me realize that I have to not only not do that, but the opposite of that. I need to show every step of the process."

In April, Puth released "That's Hilarious" from the forthcoming album. Teasing the single, he held back tears as he recounted a breakup in 2019 (which is believed to be about singer-songwriter Charlotte Lawrence, whom he was tied to that year).

"I'm really excited for the song to come out, but every time I hear it, I'm kind of brought back to a time that was really, really, really challenging in my life," he said while growing emotional. "It just rears its ugly head every time — sorry — every time that I hear it."

The singer continued, "I'm also really excited for you to hear it — but I just heard the master and it brought me back to 2019 which was the worst f— year of my life."

"I never told people what happened to me and the pain that I went through, going through the worst breakup of my life in 2019," Puth elaborated. "I just wanted to throw it under the carpet and just start over and surround myself with better people."