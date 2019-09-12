WATCH: Charlie Puth Strips Down to His Skivvies in New 'Mother' Music Video

Charlie Puth isn’t such a nice boy after all.

On Thursday, the singer dropped a new track, titled “Mother,” along with an action-packed music video documenting a rambunctious evening with pals.

“If your mother knew all of the things that we do/ If your mother knew all the things we do/ If your mother knew, she’d keep me so far from you/ If your mother knew all the things we do,” sings Puth on the chorus.

The new track comes after last month’s release of “‘I Warned Myself’,” which has racked up more than 19 million streams. The songs are the 27-year-old’s first releases since his 2018 Grammy-nominated album Voicenotes.

The music video for Puth’s latest catchy hit characterizes him as a teenage boy who is “a nice boy, so well-mannered” in front of his girlfriend’s parents, but transforms into a rebellious teenager the moment they leave her house.

The couple go on a wild adventure with their friends, driving through the night in a car with the license plate “YOUTH’,” swimming in neighbors’ pools and smoking.

In the clip, Puth drives his girlfriend home just in time for her to jump through her window and into bed before her mom checks in on her.