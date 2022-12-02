Charlie Puth Goes IG Official with Longtime Rumored Girlfriend Brooke Sansone on His 31st Birthday

The "Light Switch" musician celebrated his birthday alongside Sansone, who is a family friend

By
Published on December 2, 2022 01:01 PM
Charlie Puth Posts First Photo with Rumored Girlfriend Brooke Sansone on His 31st Birthday
Photo: Charlie Puth/instagram

Charlie Puth is celebrating himself — and a longtime acquaintance — this year!

For his 31st birthday on Friday, the "Light Switch" singer shared some wholesome images taken in a photo booth with Brooke Sansone, a family friend who fans have believed to be his new girlfriend for months.

"🎶 Ohhhhh I'm NOT a loser…'cause I didn't lose her!!! 🎶 (Happy birthday to me.)," Puth wrote on Instagram.

The cozy black-and-white images show Puth holding Sansone close as they smile big, stick their tongues out at each other, and she makes a kissing face close to his cheek.

Representatives for Puth did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Sansone — a digital marketing and PR coordinator for a design consultancy, per LinkedIn, who also runs an Instagram account where she shows off curated outfits — shared the same image of her and Puth her own Instagram Story on Friday, with the caption "birthday boy" and a heart emoji.

"it's national charlie day," Brooke commented separately on Puth's post. Several responses to her comment congratulating her and Puth were liked by Paul Sansone Jr., her father. As Paul confirmed in a 2014 tweet, Sansone and Puth are longtime family friends.

Brooke and Charlie have also been interacting online for at least several months, and back in September, joined each other at Global Citizen Festival in New York City with family members. Earlier this summer, Brooke also shared an Instagram Story of her and Puth smiling at a gathering.

Puth previously spoke to Brooke on Instagram Live in 2019, when he asked her about New Jersey and referred to her as "Brookie."

Back in October, during an appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, Puth confirmed that he was in love and was "with somebody" who he has history with.

"[She's] someone that I grew up with," he said, noting that it's "nice" to have someone he's known for a "long time" by his side, considering the craziness of his career.

"She's always been very, very nice to me," Puth continued. "I would assume that when times inevitably are hard in the future — because what is life without valleys and peaks — she would be there for me as well."

Puth later opened up a little bit more about why they work so well, and did not reveal his partner's identity in the interview.

"Honestly, I get so scared of people now, like, I can't really walk anywhere for whatever reason, and I think the more that happens, the more I just want to retreat to someone that I've known for a long time," he said of the relationship. "I'm not really interested in going out like I used to and being crazy."

