Charlie Puth Gives Off 'Risky Business Vibes' by Stripping Down to His Underwear on Instagram

Charlie Puth is stripping down to his skivvies!

The 30-year-old singer channeled the classic 1983 film Risky Business in a new Instagram post, showing off his physique in a pair of navy blue boxers.

"Happy Wednesday!" Puth wished his followers. In the first picture, the "Light Switch" singer can be seen relaxing in a makeup chair while a stylist appears to curl his hair. Puth rocked a clear face mask across his T-zone as he got primped.

charlieputh Verified Happy Wednesday! 4h

In the second shot, Puth played an even more direct homage to Risky Business, adding a loose brown button-down and calf socks to his ensemble. Puth grinned at the camera as he beat the heat of the sunny day with a bottle of water.

The first to make the connection to the Tom Cruise classic? Rob Lowe's son Matthew Edward Lowe, who commented, "Risky business vibes."

Though Puth didn't mention in his caption what he was getting ready for in the shots, he did recently release a new song, "That's Hilarious," which follows his single "Light Switch."

Ahead of dropping the song earlier this month, Puth told his TikTok followers that the song — which was inspired by a breakup in 2019 — still hits him right in the heart.

RELATED VIDEO: Charlie Puth Reveals How Selena Gomez Fling 'Really Messed Me Up' — and Inspired His New Music

"I'm really excited for the song to come out, but every time I hear it, I'm kind of brought back to a time that was really, really, really challenging in my life," Puth said at the time. "It just rears its ugly head every time — sorry — every time that I hear it."