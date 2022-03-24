Charlie Puth Fights Back Tears Teasing Next Single 'That's Hilarious': 'Worst Breakup of My Life'

"I'm really excited for the song to come out, but every time I hear it, I'm kind of brought back to a time that was really, really, really challenging in my life," Charlie Puth shared on TikTok

Charlie Puth is opening up about a difficult time in his life.

On Wednesday, the "Light Switch" singer revealed his plans to release his next single "That's Hilarious" in April, which was inspired by a breakup in 2019. In the TikTok, Puth, 30, gets candid about his complex feelings tied to the track.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm really excited for the song to come out, but every time I hear it, I'm kind of brought back to a time that was really, really, really challenging in my life," he says while growing emotional. "It just rears its ugly head every time — sorry — every time that I hear it."

The "Attention" singer continues, "I'm also really excited for you to hear it — but I just heard the master and it brought me back to 2019 which was the worst f—ing year of my life."

"I never told people what happened to me and the pain that I went through, going through the worst breakup of my life in 2019," Puth elaborates. "I just wanted to throw it under the carpet and just start over and surround myself with better people."

He concludes, "This is the hardest song that I ever had to put together, and I'm so excited for you to hear it, OK? So, thank you."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Though Puth never specifies who he's talking about in the video, in early 2019, Puth was tied to singer-songwriter Charlotte Lawrence. By September of that same year, however, Puth tweeted that he was single.

Prior to their romance, the "We Don't Talk Anymore" singer claimed he was previously linked to Selena Gomez, though a source told PEOPLE in February 2018 that they "never dated." He was also previously linked to Halston Sage and Bella Thorne.

Meanwhile, in 2020, Puth tweeted, "I don't think I've ever been in love."

He continued, "I've definitely been in lust but that's not the same thing. I don't know why I can't bring myself there, I know I can one day, it's just always been so hard for me."