Charlie Puth is off the market!

During an appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday, the "Light Switch" singer revealed he has a special someone in his life.

When asked whether he was single or in a relationship, the 30-year-old singer-songwriter responded: "I'm with somebody." Then, Stern pushed a little bit further and asked if he was in love. To this, Puth said he "definitely" is and he thinks this relationship is "it" for him.

"[She's] someone that I grew up with," he told the host, noting that it's "nice" to have someone he's known for a "long time" by his side, considering the craziness of his career.

"She's always been very, very nice to me," he adds. "I would assume that when times inevitably are hard in the future — because what is life without valleys and peaks — she would be there for me as well."

Charlie Puth Confirms He's 'Definitely' in Love. Amy Sussman/Getty Images for SiriusXM

He then opened up a little bit more about why they work so well.

"Honestly, I get so scared of people now, like, I can't really walk anywhere for whatever reason, and I think the more that happens, the more I just want to retreat to someone that I've known for a long time," he said of the relationship. "I'm not really interested in going out like I used to and being crazy."

Puth did not reveal her identity in the interview — and said that if he were to propose one day, he would keep it to himself: "Certainly the media won't know about it. I'll go out of my way to make sure they don't know … It becomes too much."

The last time Puth opened up about a relationship was in March as he teased a song on his latest album titled "That's Hilarious" on TikTok. In the video, he held back tears as he recounted the brutal breakup in 2019 that inspired the song (which is believed to be about singer-songwriter Charlotte Lawrence, whom he was tied to that year).

"I'm really excited for the song to come out, but every time I hear it, I'm kind of brought back to a time that was really, really, really challenging in my life," he said while growing emotional. "It just rears its ugly head every time — sorry — every time that I hear it."

The "Attention" singer continued, "I'm also really excited for you to hear it — but I just heard the master and it brought me back to 2019 which was the worst f—ing year of my life."

Charlie Puth Confirms He's 'Definitely' in Love. Amy Sussman/Getty Images for SiriusXM

"I never told people what happened to me and the pain that I went through, going through the worst breakup of my life in 2019," Puth elaborated. "I just wanted to throw it under the carpet and just start over and surround myself with better people."

Later, in May, Puth opened up about his dating life. Speaking to Bustle, he mentioned his profile on the dating app Raya and expanded on what he's looking for in a match. "I just want whoever sees that to be like, 'Oh, I get his humor,' more than, 'I want to match with him because I know him,'" he said.

"I don't want to waste anybody's time," he added, "and I don't want anybody to waste my time."