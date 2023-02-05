Charlie Puth and Partner Brooke Sansone Make Red Carpet Debut at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Bash

Puth went Instagram official with Sansone, a longtime family friend, back in December

By
Published on February 5, 2023 04:54 PM

Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone are now red-carpet official!

The musician, 31, and his partner made things even more public on Sunday when they stepped out together on the red carpet at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills.

The event, just one day before music's biggest night, took place two months after Puth posted a photo with Sansone to his Instagram account for the first time.

Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone
Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone pose for photos following first red carpet outing. Stefanie Keenan/Getty for Interscope

During the public showing of admiration, Puth rocked a white blazer with a pair of pants featuring red roses. Completing the look, he rocked what appeared to be a Bart Simpson chain.

Sansone opted for a black mini-dress with tights and heels, and could be seen smiling at the musician, a longtime family friend. After the gala, Puth shared an image of Sansone in her dress to his Instagram Story with the caption, "drool."

The "Light Switch" singer previously celebrated his 31st birthday by posting a photo-booth collection of photos with Sansone, which he captioned with "🎶 Ohhhhh I'm NOT a loser…'cause I didn't lose her!!! 🎶 (Happy birthday to me)." The cozy black-and-white images showed Puth holding Sansone close as they smiled big, stuck their tongues out at each other, and as she made a kissing face close to his cheek.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock (13754101aj) Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone Pre-GRAMMY Gala, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 04 Feb 2023
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

The digital marketing and PR coordinator for a design consultancy, per LinkedIn, also shared the same image of her and Puth to her Instagram Story alongside the caption "birthday boy" and a heart emoji.

"It's national charlie day," Brooke commented separately on Puth's post.

Several responses to her comment, congratulating her and Puth, were liked by Paul Sansone Jr., her father. As Paul confirmed in a 2014 tweet, Sansone and Puth are family friends.

The duo also previously joined each other at Global Citizen Festival in New York City with family members back in September 2022, and Sansone shared an Instagram Story of her and Puth smiling at a gathering last summer. Weeks after their first post together in December, Puth uploaded a TikTok of the pair cozied up together.

During an appearance on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show in October, Puth confirmed that he was in love and "with somebody" with whom he had history. "[She's] someone that I grew up with," he said, noting that it's "nice" to have someone he's known for a "long time" by his side, considering the hectic nature of his career.

Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone
Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone pose for photos following first red carpet outing. Stefanie Keenan/Getty for Interscope

"She's always been very, very nice to me," Puth continued. "I would assume that when times inevitably are hard in the future — because what is life without valleys and peaks — she would be there for me as well."

