Charlie Puth Visits the 'Love Doctor' in New Music Video for 'Left and Right' with BTS' Jungkook

The singer-songwriter, 30, released his new song with the youngest BTS member early Friday morning, a catchy pop track called "Left and Right."

"Memories follow me left and right," the duo sing in the tune. "I can feel you over here / I can feel you over here / You take up every corner of my mind."

Their collab comes not even two weeks after BTS announced they would be taking some time to explore solo projects.

In the accompanying music video, Puth visits a "love doctor" to talk about a love interest he can't seem to get out of his head. Jungkook later joins him in the office, also singing with Puth back-to-back.

"Left and Right" is not the first time Puth has collaborated with Kpop star. During the 2018 MGA Awards in Incheon, Korea, BTS appeared onstage alongside Puth to perform "See You Again," "We Don't Talk Anymore" and "Fake Love."

Puth has been teasing the collaboration for days, even posting a video to Twitter on June 16 that showed him directing Jungkook to sing the song's chorus.

He pledged last week to drop the song on Friday if he ranked up 500,000 pre-saves for the song.

The "Attention" singer also shared a tweet telling fans, "When you listen to left and right make sure you listen with headphones to get the full effect. It'll tickle your brain !!!!!"

When listened to with headphones, each of those lines can be heard in opposite ears.

Puth appeared to confirm a possible BTS collaboration earlier this month during an interview on June 4 with KIIS FM at the 2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango Festival

After radio host JoJo Wright told the "Light Switch" performer he's heard chatter about a collaboration to come between him and BTS, Puth, addressed the speculation, admitting he didn't know much.

"I heard that too, and everybody in my camp doesn't know the day it comes out," Puth told KIIS FM.

However, he then hinted at knowing more than he was publicly sharing. "We legitimately have no idea of the day it comes out," added Puth. "We do, but like, we just figured it out."

BTS members RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jin, V, Jimin and Suga announced on June 14 they were going on a temporary hiatus during a FESTA dinner to celebrate nine years together as a band.

A June 15 release shared with PEOPLE clarified that BTS would not be going on hiatus, but rather planned to release both group and solo projects as they embark on their "new chapter" together.

"The group will remain active as a team while taking individual journey to further achieve personal growth," per the release from HYBE, the agency that represents BTS, adding that the members of the two-time Grammy-nominated group "will allow themselves to express their individuality through the release of solo albums and collaborations with other artists."