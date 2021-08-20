"I want to emerge from this more powerful and more myself than ever before," she tells PEOPLE about her album, adding, "If you love it or if you hate it, I've done my job"

Charli XCX Is 'Ready for Danger and Disruption' as She Starts Music Era Filled with 'Transformation'

Charli XCX is ready for some transformation in her new era of music.

Chatting with PEOPLE ahead of her collaboration with Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2, the singer opens up about what's to come with her new music and why she has "no regrets" about her sound evolution.

"It is the start of a new era," the British singer, 29, tells PEOPLE. "It's one that I've been dying to do. It's the most pop record I've ever made. I'm completely giving my soul away with this record."

The singer — who recently collaborated with Joel Corry, Jax Jones and Saweetie on Stromae-sampled "Out Out" — teases the release of a new song called "Good One," a track Charli says is about "self-destruction and pushing away the people who love you the most because you can't really deal and accept the love."

"I think it's something that definitely I've struggled within relationships and romantic encounters and just chasing destruction, I suppose," Charli admits. "So that's kind of what the song is about, but on top of that, it's also just a banger which is cool."

Charli XCX Credit: Courtesy Samsung

The singer explains that her upcoming tracks take a completely "different approach" to her DIY-laced, "very intimate" album How I'm Feeling Now, which she released in the midst of the pandemic.

"This album has been something that I've wanted to make for a couple of years now and I've been speaking about it and slowly piecing it together for a few years," she says, calling the record "the most polished thing that I've done."

"It's a transformation," she adds. "I want to emerge from this more powerful and more myself than ever before. It's almost the opposite of How I'm Feeling Now in the way I've made it."

As for surviving the pandemic, Charli says she's learned that she "can't really be still" and that she's "always hungry for more."

"I have an addictive personality in that sense," she says. "I'm ready for the danger and disruption."

During the pandemic, Charli spent much of her time interacting with fans, reposting memes about her and replying to fan TikToks. Spending quality time with fans, she says, comes naturally because "the fans are the people who love the music and decisions I make."

Charli XCX Credit: Courtesy Samsung

"Even though I'm very iconic, I would be less iconic without them so they're a part of the journey," she says.

Iconic she is, indeed — and also one of the LGBTQ community's most-celebrated pop queens. When asked if she has any regrets about catering her music to them, she's clear: "Oh my God. I have no regrets at all."

"I love how my music has evolved. I love the fan base that I am lucky enough to have. There's no regrets. Honestly, none of the things that I've ever done have been my conscious vision. They've almost all come from my subconscious and just what I'm naturally inspired by and what I gravitate towards," she says. "And a lot of the time, that happens to be a culture that is led and created by LGBTQ+ artists."

"I'm just really honored and lucky that I get to live and create in a time where I'm surrounded by so many incredible artists who are so inspiring and also happen to be a part of that community," she adds. "No regrets ever."

As she enters her new era of music, Charli is confident in her artistry whether people like it or not.

Charli XCX Credit: Courtesy Samsung

"If you love it or if you hate it, I've done my job," she says. "It's definitely not average and in the middle."

"My album's going to be amazing and when you listen to it, you will evolve into a better person," she adds. But did she evolve into a better person making it? "No. I've gotten more evil, but that's good sometimes," she says with a giggle.

The conversation with PEOPLE about her new music comes as Charli launches a partnership with Samsung pinned to the brand's new Galaxy Buds 2, which Charli says she's been using a lot lately.

"To be honest, it was the first time that I'd actually tried wireless headphones. And the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 just felt immediately so lightweight and the sound is so good," she says about the product. "So I was down to collaborate with them straight away."