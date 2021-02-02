"It's really hard for me to sum up the special connection I felt with such an amazing person who completely changed my life," Charli wrote

Charli XCX Mourns Sophie in Heartbreaking Post After Her Tragic Death: 'I Will Miss Her Terribly'

Charli XCX is mourning one of the most important people in her life.

Following the death of Sophie over the weekend at age 34, the pop songstress is remembering a person "who completely changed my life" after the Grammy-nominated producer died following a tragic accident Saturday.

"It's really hard for me to sum up the special connection I felt with such an amazing person who completely changed my life," the 28-year-old wrote on Twitter. "There are so many memories, so many small details, so many different views and incredible feelings and stories."

"It's impossible to summarize the journey I went on with Sophie. Even the most insignificant things felt enormous," the "Vroom Vroom" singer continued. "I can't explain how I feel and I can't encapsulate what a unique person she was in one small social media post."

The singer, who was absent from social media as fans rallied around the hashtag #HereForCharli following Sophie's death, said she was going to "honor" her producer friend "in my own time personally, in my grief, through my memories, through my work, through writing things only I will read."

"All I can say is that I will miss her terribly; her smile, her laugh, her dancing in the studio, her gentle inquisitive voice, her cutting personality, her ability to command a room without even trying, her incredible vision and mind," the "Boys" singer wrote. "She taught me so much about myself without even realizing. I wish I had told her more how special she was, not just her music but her as a person."

"I love you and I will never forget you Sophie," she ended the note.

Image zoom Sophie | Credit: Burak Cingi/Redferns

Sophie worked closely with Charli XCX since her Vroom Vroom EP in 2016, which Sophie produced almost entirely. They toured together to promote the project. Sophie also produced songs "Roll with Me" from Number 1 Angel and "Out of My Head" from 2017's Pop 2.

On Saturday, Sophie's management announced that she died around 4 a.m. in Athens, where she had been living, following "a sudden accident."

"True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell," her record label tweeted. "She will always be here with us. The family thank everyone for their love and support and request privacy at this devastating time."

"still can't believe this. Rest Peacefully Sophie," wrote Rihanna.

"Heartbreaking news. The world has lost an angel. A true visionary and icon of our generation. Your light will continue to inspire so many for generations to come," tweeted Smith. "Thinking of Sophie's family and friends at this hard time."

"#RestInPower SOPHIE! You were one of the most innovative, dynamic, and warm persons I had the pleasure of working with at 2019 ⁦@southbankcentre," tweeted Rodgers.