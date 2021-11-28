Charli XCX Laughs Off Wardrobe Malfunction While Presenting ARIA Award to Justin Bieber

"Congrats guys!" Charli XCX wrote on Instagram, sharing an outtake of her wardrobe malfunction at the ARIA Music Awards, in which she suffered a nip slip while presenting an award to Justin Bieber

Charli XCX has learned to take the minor mishaps of fame in stride.

The Crash artist, 29, suffered a wardrobe malfunction at Wednesday's ARIA Music Awards while virtually presenting the award for best pop release in a little black dress. "Congrats guys!" she wrote, posting the outtake Sunday to Instagram.

"And the ARIA goes to The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber for 'Stay'. Well done, congratulations," Charli said before one of the straps slid off her shoulders, exposing her breast, which caused her and a friend behind the camera to burst into laughter.

She was met with plenty of amusement in the comments section. "Loollll," wrote White Lotus actor Lukas Gage. "Boops!" RuPaul's Drag Race season 10 winner Aquaria commented.

Charli is no stranger to the nip slip, suffering a similar wardrobe malfunction during a 2018 concert in Arizona. "Omg my boob fell out song 1 can u even believe it!!!!!" Charli wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. "I think I saved it but I'm so so sorry if I flashed anyone I really didn't mean to I promise!!!!!"

The two-time Grammy Award nominee is currently preparing to embark on another world tour after she drops her fifth studio album Crash next year. She recently teased the album to PEOPLE, calling it "the most polished thing that I've done."

"It is the start of a new era. It's one that I've been dying to do. It's the most pop record I've ever made. I'm completely giving my soul away with this record," she said, adding: "This album has been something that I've wanted to make for a couple of years now and I've been speaking about it and slowly piecing it together for a few years."