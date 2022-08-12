Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker's romance is heating up.

In July, the TikTok star went Instagram official with the musician, who is Travis Barker's son. The pair first sparked romance rumors in June after they were spotted leaving his concert together.

A source told PEOPLE later that month that the budding romance between the two Gen Z stars — already dubbed "Chardon" by TikTok users — was in its "early stages."

Their coupling has appeared to spark a feud with D'Amelio's ex, fellow TikTok star Chase Hudson (known musically as Huddy, formerly Lil Huddy), whom she split from in April 2020. Hudson and Barker are former friends who both starred in Machine Gun Kelly's Downfalls High film; Hudson was also a guest at Travis' wedding to Kourtney Kardashian in Italy in May, at which time he posted a photo of himself with Barker that has since been deleted.

From first stepping out at Barker's concert together to going social media official with their romance and the feud that's followed, here's everything to know about Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker's relationship timeline.

June 15, 2022: Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker are first spotted together

Jacopo M. Raule/Getty / Frazer Harrison/Getty

The pair first sparked romance rumors when they were seen leaving the musician's concert together in Los Angeles.

June 15, 2022: Chase Hudson deletes photos with Landon Barker

Soon after news of Barker and D'Amelio's romance made headlines, the TikTok star's ex appeared to delete a recent snap of him and Barker — a mirror selfie from Travis and Kourtney's wedding in May.

June 21, 2022: Romance rumors continue as Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker get tattoos from the same artist

The rumors were further fueled when the duo appeared to get tattoos together, posting photos of their respective ink and tagging L.A.-based artist Arbel at the same time.

June 22, 2022: Charli D'Amelio is spotted leaving her sister Dixie's album party with Landon Barker

After celebrating at the star-studded launch party for big sister Dixie D'Amelio's debut album a letter to me in L.A., D'Amelio was photographed leaving at the same time as Barker.

June 27, 2022: A source confirms to PEOPLE that Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker are "seeing each other"

​After the social media star and musician were spotted out on a number of occasions in June, a source confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE that they are an item.

"They're seeing each other, and it's early stages," said the insider.

June 28, 2022: Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker step out holding hands in New York

WavyPeter/SplashNews.com

Just one day after their romance was confirmed, the Gen Z power couple were spotted holding hands as they left the afterparty that followed Machine Gun Kelly's sold-out show at Madison Square Garden, where Barker made a surprise cameo to perform their collab "Die in California."

June 2022: Charli D'Amelio sends flowers to Travis Barker after he's hospitalized for pancreatitis

Soon after the Blink-182 rocker was hospitalized with severe pancreatitis on June 28 — just hours before his son took the stage with Kelly — D'Amelio and her family sent a get well soon card to Travis and his wife Kourtney Kardashian, which Travis shared on his Instagram Story.

"Sending healing and positive vibes after such a scary situation you all went through!" read the card, alongside a dozen white tulips.

July 4, 2022: Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker attend the same July 4th party

Charli D'Amelio Instagram

The duo were photographed at Michael Rubin's star-studded 4th of July party in the Hamptons, which was also attended by Beyoncé and JAY-Z and featured performances by Drake and other artists, according to Complex.

July 10, 2022: Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker appear in a TikTok together for the first time

The couple appeared side-by-side in a clip posted on D'Amelio's close friend and fellow TikTok star Avani Greggs' "spam" account (a separate account used in addition to her primary one). In the video, Barker straightens out his outfit and poses for the camera as D'Amelio and Avani lip-sync a routine for the camera.

July 15, 2022: Landon Barker makes their relationship TikTok official

Just a few days later, Barker made things social media official by posting a clip of him and D'Amelio cuddled up and lip-syncing a remix of the song "Sweater Weather" by The Neighbourhood.

July 17, 2022: Charli D'Amelio makes their relationship Instagram official

Following Barker's move to take their relationship public, D'Amelio shared an intimate snap of the two kissing on her Instagram Story. While their faces aren't visible, Barker's earrings and neck tattoos are easily recognizable.

July 18, 2022: Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker hit the red carpet — separately

Phillip Faraone/Getty

D'Amelio and Barker both attended the MLBPA x Fanatics Players Party at the City Market Social House in L.A., where they walked the red carpet separately just one day after posting some PDA online.

July 18, 2022: Charli D'Amelio speaks out about her new relationship for the first time

At the Players Party, the D'Amelio Show star broke her silence on the relationship while speaking to Entertainment Tonight about her new boyfriend for the first time. "He's just very sweet," D'Amelio told the outlet. She added that she's still navigating how to enjoy her personal life in the public eye, explaining, "I think for a long time it was really difficult but now I kind of live life first and think about what people are going to say after."

July 20, 2022: Landon Barker shows support for Charli D'Amelio with personalized merch

The budding fashion designer isn't shy about showing off his love for his new girlfriend — so much so that he wore a t-shirt emblazoned with pink hearts and the words "Charli Fan" in all caps. D'Amelio then posted a photo of her beau wearing the merch on social media, according to Page Six.

July 2022: Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker cozy up in more photos and videos

Charli D'Amelio Instagram

The young lovebirds have been photographed several times over the summer, from hanging out at a baseball game to giving each other piggy-back rides at home and joking around in an oversized blanket.

July 23, 2022: Chase Hudson seemingly shades Charli D'Amelio in a new track

When Hudson teased a new song called "All The Things I Hate About You" on TikTok, fans were quick to interpret the lyrics as a dig at his ex D'Amelio, who he dated from December 2019 until April 2020.

"Stab me in the back like nothing / Never even saw this coming," Hudson sings on the track. "I watched you making it public, lights camera, f— it / You're a showstopper / A bad liar, homie hopper, drama starter."

July 23, 2022: Landon Barker seemingly responds to Chase Hudson

Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker. Charli D'Amelio Instagram

​​Barker seemed to react to Hudson's apparent shade, sharing an Instagram Story that read, "If you can't treat her right I'll treat her right for you 7/23."

August 1, 2022: The Chase-Landon-Charli drama continues

Chase Hudson Instagram / Charli D'Amelio Instagram / Landon Barker Instagram

The teen saga evolved as fellow TikTok star Bryce Hall shared the clip of Chase's song teaser on TikTok, captioning it, "hey same @charlidamelio" and adding the prompt "put your finger down to what applies to you."

Chase then dueted him on another post, notably not putting his finger down on "homie hopper."

August 3, 2022: Landon Barker seemingly responds on Instagram

The musician appeared to clap back, sharing a video of himself on TikTok with the caption "wanna bes dissing me."

August 4, 2022: Charli D'Amelio shares a sunset snap of Landon Baker on social media

The second most-followed TikTok creator shared a photo of her beau staring off into the sunset on her Instagram Story in early August, which he soon reposted.

