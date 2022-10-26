Charli D'Amelio is proving that Dixie isn't the only singer in the family!

On Wednesday, the 18-year-old TikToker and Dancing with the Stars performer unveiled her debut single "If You Ask Me To," a piano ballad about relationships and romantic jealousy, shortly after Hulu's The D'Amelio Show aired its season two finale.

In a press statement, Charli detailed the inspiration behind her foray into music and why now felt like the right time to release a single. "I've always loved music and performing. Once my online following started growing I was able to showcase my passion for dance, but I felt that with so many other people entering the music space there wasn't room for me," she said.

Charli D’Amelio. Tylor Klipfel

"However, with my dad's encouragement I got into the studio at the beginning of this year just to pursue singing as a hobby," continued Charli. "With each writing and recording session my love for the process grew, and I became incredibly proud of the music we were making."

She explained that "If You Ask Me To" — co-penned by Charli, Austin Saxton, Emi Seacrest and Michael Schiavo with production from Greg Keller — was written and recorded quite early in her first few songwriting sessions and "immediately became [her] favorite."

Charli D’Amelio. Tylor Klipfel

"I tinkered with it and changed up some lyrics and production over the last several months and got it to a place that made me truly happy," she added. "I'm very proud of the work the team and I did on this song, and am so excited for the world to finally hear it."

Charli's process of learning to flex her artistic muscles to create music was documented throughout season two of The D'Amelio Show. According to a press release, however, she didn't have a "clear plan to release the music." Once fanfare surrounding the potential venture grew, she decided to release the song.

Charli D’Amelio. Tylor Klipfel

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A music video for "If You Ask Me To," directed by Andrew Sandler, will premiere on YouTube at 7 p.m. PST / 10 p.m. EST on Wednesday.

In addition to finding her footing in music, Charli revealed last week that she got two new tattoos while filming the reality series' latest season. In a series of photos shared on Instagram, she showed off a set of mini hearts on her wrist and the name "rebel" in honor of her dog on the back of her forearm.