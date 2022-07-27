Charli D'Amelio's ex-boyfriend Chase Hudson recently alluded to their breakup in a song that referred to an ex-partner as a "homie hopper"

Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker Show Off PDA After Ex Chase Hudson Seemed to Call Her Out In New Song

Social media star Charli D'Amelio and her musician beau Landon Barker aren't letting a little drama affect their new romance.

The couple, who have been dating since June, shared a sweet, loved-up selfie to Instagram Wednesday, just days after D'Amelio's ex-boyfriend Chase Hudson seemingly took a dig at her in lyrics to a new song.

In the photo, which D'Amelio, 18, shared to her Instagram Story, Barker, 18, hugs her from behind as the two share a kiss. He later reposted the photo to his own Instagram Story.

The snap comes days after The D'Amelio Show star shared two photos with Barker, the son of punk rocker Travis Barker, to her Instagram feed, including one in which she gave the budding fashion designer a piggyback ride.

Their public displays of affection follow the beginnings of an apparent feud between the couple and Hudson, a former friend of Barker's who makes music under the moniker Huddy (formerly Lil Huddy).

Fans on TikTok seemed to think Hudson, 19, was commenting on the pair's relationship as he teased a new song called "All The Things I Hate About You," which included a line about an ex being a "homie hopper." He and D'Amelio confirmed their romance in December 2019, and split in April 2020.

"Stab me in the back like nothing / Never even saw this coming," Hudson sings on the track. "I watched you making it public, lights camera, f— it / You're a showstopper / A bad liar, homie hopper, drama starter."

Hudson also hinted at a release date for the song with an Instagram Story that read, "you've got everybody fooled i got you figured out 7/29."

Barker then lent fuel to the fire with an Instagram Story of his own that alluded to the drama, writing, "If you can't treat her right I'll treat her right for you 7/23."

D'Amelio, meanwhile, made light of the situation with her own post and caption: "baby shark doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo 7/23."

Hudson and Barker are former friends, as both starred in Machine Gun Kelly's Downfalls High film, and Hudson was seen recording music at Barker's dad Travis's studio earlier this year. Huddy was also a guest at Travis Barker's wedding to Kourtney Kardashian in Italy in May.

A source told PEOPLE in June that D'Amelio and Barker's romance was heating up.

"They're seeing each other, and it's early stages," the insider said.