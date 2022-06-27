Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker Are Dating: 'It's Early Stages,' Says Source

"They're seeing each other," a source tells PEOPLE exclusively of the social media star and Travis Barker's son

Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker are spending time together.

The TikTok star and entrepreneur is dating drummer Travis Barker's son, who's also a musician and budding fashion designer, a source tells PEOPLE exclusively.

"They're seeing each other, and it's early stages," says the insider of the stars, who are both 18.

Romance speculation heated up after the new couple were photographed leaving Barker's concert together in June.

Charli D'Amelio, Landon Barker Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty

The rumors were further fueled when D'Amelio and Barker both shared Instagram stories of new tattoos they received from the same Los Angeles-based artist (@ar.bel) earlier this week.

The two Gen Z celebrities were also reportedly spotted leaving the party for D'Amelio's sister Dixie's debut album a letter to me in Los Angeles together the same week.

Reps for D'Amelio and Barker did not respond to requests for comment.

2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty

D'Amelio was previously linked to musician and fellow TikTok star Chase Hudson (a.k.a. musician Lil Huddy). After they were first confirmed to be a couple in December 2019, she announced their split via her Instagram story in April 2020.

"Since you guys have watched mine and Chase's relationship from the start, I decided I needed to tell you all that we are no longer together," she wrote at the time. "It hurts me to say this, but we've decided that this is what's best for both of us."

D'Amelio added, "We are still close friends and I would not change that for anything! I truly have so much love for Chase and wish him nothing but the best for him. It makes me happy to see all of the great things he has going for him."

Barker is rumored to have dated social media star Devenity Perkins in 2016, but he's not been linked to any romances in recent years.

boohooMAN x Landon Barker Launch Party Landon Barker | Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty

While celebrating the launch of his co-designed collection with fashion company boohooMAN at the Desert 5 Spot in Los Angeles earlier this month, Barker spoke to PEOPLE about father Travis' influence on his fashion.

"As a baby, he would always put me in cool old rock band tees," he said at the time. "But honestly, I would say I got my dad into fashion more than he got me into fashion because when I was younger, all my dad would wear is black Dickies and a punk rock t-shirt for years."

He continued, "[For] the longest time I was even more fashionable than my dad I'd say, but he stepped it up a lot. Now he can out-dress me."

Earlier this month, D'Amelio launched her first perfume, titled Born Dreamer, and spoke to Allure about the venture.

"I remember growing up, whenever we would go out somewhere and my parents would put on a different type of fragrance, it was always super noticeable for me," she told the outlet. "And I wanted that [scent] of my own. I wanted a signature smell that when I walked into the room, people noticed it."

Charli D'Amelio and Dixie D'Amelio Charli D'Amelio and Dixie D'Amelio | Credit: Joe Scarnici/Getty

At the 2022 Disney Upfront Presentation, D'Amelio spoke to PEOPLE about what fans can expect from Season 2 of her family's Hulu series The D'Amelio Show, which has further catapulted her family into the spotlight.