CharlestheFirst, Electronic Music Producer, Dead at 25: 'One of the Realest People'

The rising DJ and musician was found dead in a Nashville hotel room Friday morning, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department

EDM artist Charles Ingalls, whose stage name is CharlestheFirst, has died. He was 25.

The musician was found unresponsive by a friend on Friday morning in a Nashville hotel room on McGavock Pike, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

Ingalls, who was originally from Reno, Nevada, was scheduled to perform for a sold-out crowd on Saturday night at The Caverns, an underground concert hall in Pelham, Tennessee.

Though police said there was no evidence of foul play, the musician's death will remain unclassified pending an autopsy and toxicology reports.

The Lab Group, a trio of electronic music producers that included Ingalls, also confirmed his death in a heartfelt tribute shared on Instagram.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce this," the post began.

"Early this morning our beloved Charles Elias Ingalls passed away in his sleep. Amongst many things, Charles was a larger than life presence that deeply moved and affected all who knew him," they continued. "A son, a brother, a friend, a poet and an absolutely brilliant musician. He lived his life with a sense of magic and inspiration that most people only dream of."

"Charles we love you more than words can tell and cannot wait to be reunited with you. We promise to honor and cherish you throughout this life and into the next. Please respect Charles and his families [sic] privacy during this time," they added.

Following the news of his death, fellow EDM musician Maddy O'Neal also penned a message to Ingalls on Saturday, referring to him as "one of the realest people" she had ever met.

"Everything you did was so genuine and full of love and it was infectious," she wrote. "Thanks for always checkin up on me even though we were on opposite tour schedules and rarely got to kick it."