Kanye West's Talk About Mental Health Canceled, Co-Host Says It 'Would Not Be Productive'

Charlamagne Tha God announced his mental health TimesTalk with Kanye West has been canceled.

“Normalizing being mentally healthy is a conversation that I really wanted to have with Kanye because he’s been so vocal about his own mental health struggles,” The Breakfast Club co-host, who previously revealed his own battle with mental health, wrote on Monday.

“Unfortunately I think to have that conversation with him right now would not be productive and a total distraction from the point of the convo which is to eradicate the stigma of mental health especially in the black community,” Charlamagne, 40, added.

The radio host’s decision to cancel the event, which was scheduled for Oct. 17, comes just a few days after West, 41, met with President Donald Trump at the White House.

During his visit, the Chicago rapper praised Trump and explained his decision to wear the MAGA hat.

“You know, they tried to scare me to not wear this hat— my own friends,” West said. “But this hat, it gives me— it gives me power, in a way. You know, my dad and my mom separated, so I didn’t have a lot of male energy in my home. And also, I’m married to a family that— (laughs) — you know, not a lot of male energy going on,” West continued in reference to his wife Kim Kardashian.

“It’s beautiful, though,” West continued. But there’s times where, you know, there’s something about— you know, I love Hillary [Clinton]. I love everyone, right? But the campaign ‘I’m with her’ just didn’t make me feel, as a guy, that didn’t get to my dad all the time— like a guy that could play catch with his son.”

Charlamagne Tha God and Kanye West Joshua Blanchard/Getty; Dominique Charriau/WireImage

“It was something about when I put this hat on, it made me feel like Superman. You made a Superman. That was my— that’s my favorite superhero. And you made a Superman cape,” West added.

West also opened up to Trump about his bipolar disorder diagnosis.

“I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, I was connected with a neuropsychologist that works with the athletes in the NBA and NFL. He looked at my brain,” West explained.

Donald Trump and Kanye West Evan Vucci/AP/REX/Shutterstock

“After saying that he had a “98 percentile IQ test,” West went on to state that the doctor told him “I wasn’t actually bipolar; I had sleep deprivation which can cause dementia 10 to 20 years from now when I wouldn’t even remember my son’s name.”

Ahead of West’s meeting with Trump, Charlamagne told MSNC “Kanye West does not represent all black people.”

“I’m black and I don’t support Donald Trump in any way, shape or form.”

On the TimesTalks website, it’s noted that both West and Charlamagne canceled their appearance.