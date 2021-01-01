Chantel Jeffries Wishes Boyfriend Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers a Happy Birthday: 'I Love You'

"You make this planet feel like home," Chantel Jeffries captioned her sweet birthday tribute to boyfriend Drew Taggart, who turned 31 on Thursday

Chantel Jeffries is wishing her beau, Andrew "Drew" Taggart, many happy returns as he turns 31.

The model and DJ, 28, marked The Chainsmokers member's birthday on Thursday with a collection of snapshots on Instagram, leading with one of the couple sharing a kiss and a loving embrace.

Other images show the pair wearing protective facial coverings inside a car, posing in front of a mirror, gardening together, wearing face masks and more.

"You make this planet feel like home. Happy birthday I love you as much as pie and I'll love you as long as pi continues 💕 (wish I was saying this out loud so it would be punnier anyways can't wait to do everything on earth with you ❤️," Jeffries wrote in the caption.

She also shared a video and photo of the gift she gave him: a silver necklace with a pendant reading, "The Grand Budapest Hotel" with "89" (Taggart's birth year) on it and a matching key charm.

"Wow that gift is sick!!" commented Taggart's bandmate Alex Pall.

Jeffries was snapped dancing behind the DJ booth with Taggart during a Super Bowl party in February.

She confirmed her relationship with the "Closer" hitmaker in July, sharing two photos of herself cuddled up next to him on Instagram.

One shot showed the couple exchanging a passionate kiss during a sunset dinner, while another showed Jeffries resting her head on Taggart's shoulder as the two smiled for the camera.

Jeffries captioned the romantic post with a simple emoji, writing, "🥺."

Taggart's birthday celebrations come five months after the band put on a concert that took place in the Hamptons, igniting controversy amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The show took place at a 100-acre outdoor sculpture park in Water Mill, New York, and opened with a set by Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon — who performs as DJ D-Sol — and by Southampton's Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman's band. Per Deadline, there were an estimated 2,000 attendees, even after the state banned gatherings of 50-plus people.

In a post on Twitter, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo shared a video from the event and detailed his outrage that it occurred amid applied regulations to help battle the spread of the virus.