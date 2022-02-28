Chaney Jones Shares Loved-Up Photo with Rumored Boyfriend Kanye West

The pair were previously spotted shopping together in Miami amid romance rumors

Kanye West and Chaney Jones appear to be going strong.

On Monday, the model shared a snapshot cozying up to the "Good Life" rapper, 44, on her Instagram Stories. The pair sports all black, with Jones rocking a classic tank top and sunglasses, and West wearing a leather jacket.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Jones, 24, kept her caption short and sweet with a black heart Emoji to match their attire.

The photo comes after Jones and West were seen shopping at Bal Harbour in Miami on Thursday.

West, who was in the city for a performance experience of his latest album Donda 2, was photographed rocking a hoodie, jeans, and tall boots while walking with his hand behind Jones. She sported a skintight, all-black ensemble with sleek sneakers, a black handbag, and oversized mirrored sunglasses.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Kim Kardashian and Kanye West | Credit: Karwai Tang/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty

Meanwhile, West's legal drama with estranged wife Kim Kardashian continues. Friday, the Donda 2 musician filed an objection to Kardashian's latest filing, in which she accused West of spreading "misinformation" on social media regarding their "private family matters and co-parenting."

Kardashian, 41, states in the court documents filed on Wednesday that his actions have "created emotional distress."

In West's response, he claimed Kardashian's statement is "double hearsay" in court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

"Kim claims she read something online allegedly by Kanye and characterizes the posts in her declaration as misinformation," West's attorney says in the objection filing. "The social media posts are not attached to the declaration."

The objection continues, "Kim needed to offer the social media posts into evidence, and show that the posts were written by Kanye. Had that been done, the posts would be admissible as statements of a party opponent. Instead, Kim argues a point that is not in the record. The statement is inadmissible hearsay ... so Kanye asks that it be stricken."

RELATED VIDEO: Kanye West Says He Takes 'Accountability' for Now-Deleted Instagram Posts 'Harassing' Kim Kardashian

Kardashian's rep and lawyer did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. A hearing has been scheduled for March 2 to rule on Kardashian's request to be declared legally single.

The SKIMS founder filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The pair initially maintained a civil post-split relationship as they co-parented their four children — North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2½ — but things eventually turned rocky between the pair.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.