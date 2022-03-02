Kanye West and Chaney Jones were first linked in February and recently went "Instagram official"

Everything to Know About Kanye West's Rumored New Girlfriend, Chaney Jones

Following his whirlwind romance with Julia Fox, West has moved on with Chaney Jones.

The rapper, 44, was first linked to the model, 24, in February after they were spotted out in Miami together.

After Jones shared a selfie of the two earlier this week, West seemingly confirmed romance rumors on Tuesday by posting a screenshot from The Shade Room to his Instagram featuring a recent paparazzi photo with Jones and a caption that reads, "It appears #Ye and his new boo #ChaneyJones are going strong."

West also commented on The Shade Room post with a black heart, while Jones wrote, "My love," alongside a black heart emoji and the fingers crossed emoji.

"Kanye is not seriously dating Chaney right now. He's hanging out with her just like he did with Julia," a source tells PEOPLE.

The new pairing comes after West's split from Fox in February. On Valentine's Day, a rep for the actress confirmed to PEOPLE in a statement, "Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together."

As West and Jones' relationship continues to unfold, learn more about her ahead.

She has her own mental health practice

Jones is the COO of First State Behavioral Health, which has locations in Camden, Delaware, and Atlanta, Georgia.

"I feel as though counseling and behavioral health treatment is a healthy action for everyone. Counseling can help everyone improve in their everyday life and I look forward to working with you," she says in her bio on the company website.

She's a college graduate

In her company bio, Jones notes that she's a graduate of the University of Delaware, where she studied elementary education. According to her college bio, she also attended Bryant University in Smithfield, Rhode Island as a freshman. She is currently working towards her master's in counseling at Wilmington University.

She grew up in Delaware

In addition to going to school at the University of Delaware, Jones also went to high school in Camden, Delaware, where her company, First State Behavioral Health, is now located.

She's very athletic

While attending Bryant University her freshman year, Jones played softball for the university. Per her bio, she also played softball and field hockey in high school, the latter of which she lettered in.

She already has a big following on Instagram

