Chance the Rapper Surprises Riders as He Poses as a Lyft Driver for His SocialWorks Charity

You never know what taking a chance might get you!

Lyft riders around the nation are doing good by simply rounding up their fares to the nearest dollar and donating the difference to a charitable cause of their choice. But little did they know they were actually being given the chance to meet Chance!

During the ride-share service’s latest episode of Undercover Lyft, Chance the Rapper switches careers for the day, disguising himself as a Lyft driver in Chicago to surprise fans at the end of their rides and start a discussion about how easy it is to give back to Chicago Public Schools by donating to his youth empowerment charity, SocialWorks’ New Chance Fund, through Lyft’s Round Up & Donate program.

Chance The Rapper poses with a Lyft rider for the ride-share service's Round Up & Donate initiative. Lyft

“Together, Lyft and I have been giving back with Round Up & Donate for SocialWorks’ New Chance Fund,” says the rapper, 25. “Now, we’re having some fun in my hometown, Chicago, as I go undercover as a Lyft driver. I hope this video encourages even more folks to give back just by taking a Lyft.”

SocialWorks’ New Chance: Arts and Literature Fund ensures arts enrichment education for children in need in Chicago schools.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Chance the Rapper again, this time as our newest Undercover Lyft driver,” says Austin Schumacher, Head of Culture & Entertainment Marketing at Lyft. “We share Chance’s commitment to investing in our communities and are proud to support Chicago Public schools through Round Up & Donate. We had a blast surprising fans with Chance as their driver while showing them how easy it is to donate to causes they care about.”

Chance the Rapper and a Lyft rider Lyft

As a former Chicago Public School student, himself, Chance’s organization has helped raise over 4.2 million dollars in total for Chicago Public Schools.