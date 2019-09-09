Chance the Rapper is going on paternity leave!

Following the birth of his second daughter Marli, the rapper, 26, announced the postponement of his tour to promote his first-ever album, The Big Day. On Monday, Chance, who is also dad to 4-year-old daughter Kensli, shared a new family photo on Instagram and Twitter, explaining why he had chosen to delay his concerts just days ahead of its kickoff in San Francisco on Sept. 14.

“I thought it over for the past week and I’ve decided to push back my tour. This year has been one of the greatest of my life; Marriage, new baby, first album etc,” Chance said, referencing his wedding to wife Kirsten in March.

“But with it being so eventful it has also been very strenuous having to divide my time and energy between family and work. When Kensli was born, I went on tour 2 weeks later and missed some of the most important milestones in her life, but more importantly I was absent when her mother needed me the most,” the father of two recalled.

RELATED: Father of Two! Chance the Rapper and Wife Kirsten Bennett Welcome Daughter Marli

“At this point as a husband and father of two, I realize that I can’t make that mistake again. I need to be as helpful and available as possible to my wife in these early months of raising Kensli and Marli,” he said. “I apologize because I know how many people were counting on seeing me soon, but I hope you’ll understand and forgive me in time.”

Chance has not rescheduled his Sept. 28 performance in his hometown of Chicago, however, the tour now begins on January 15, 2020, in San Diego. (He will also perform at the Life Is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas as regularly scheduled.)

We fully support your decision @ChanceTheRapper. Congrats on your new daughter, and we look forward to seeing you on Sep. 28! *Please note – the second Chance The Rapper show, on Sunday, Sep. 29, is postponed. The Sep. 29 tickets will be valid for the new date. https://t.co/XUzM854rAp — United Center (@UnitedCenter) September 9, 2019

The North American leg has been pushed back further into 2020, with several dates still waiting to be rescheduled in locations including Ottawa, Newark, Omaha, Tulsa, Tampa, St. Louis and St. Paul.

Fans and concertgoers will be able to receive refunds.

“Chance, we are so happy for the new addition to your family and can’t wait to see you in 2020!” Live Nation said on Twitter.

New mom Kirsten previously shared the first photo of daughter Marli when she announced her birth on Instagram last Friday. In the latest photo of Marli, the newborn is wrapped in her father’s arm and Monica + Andy’s Coming Home Blanket with Top Knot Cap.