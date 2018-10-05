Chance the Rapper Pledges $1 Million to Benefit Chicago Mental Health Services

Chance the Rapper continues to cement his status as a hometown hero.

The 25-year-old activist and hip-hop star announced at the Second Annual SocialWorks Summit in Chicago on Thursday that he will contribute $1 million to help fight mental illness throughout the city.

The revelation, which was broadcast via livestream on Chance’s Twitter account, took place amid a crowd of public educators and health experts.

“I’m proud to announce I am pledging $1 million to mental health services in Chicago,” he said as the audience roared their approval, according to ABC7 TV.

The donation is part of the rapper’s new initiative dubbed “My State of Mind,” which aims to offer resources for Chicago natives to educate themselves about mental health. “We need a new space to get information on how they feel and where they can go,” he explained from the stage.

In addition to the $1 million for mental health resources, Chance also pledged financial aid to a number of public schools throughout the city. “This year, 20 more schools will get $100K…” he said. “We will be upping the game in terms of equity, in terms of what is rightfully yours. Principals, teachers, we got your back.”

Applications for grants begin in January. For more information, visit www.socialworkschi.org.